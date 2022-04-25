While most shonen anime tend to err on the side of action and drama, there are others that take the humor route.

Some shonen anime, regardless of whether they are officially classified as a comedy or simply contain plenty of humor, are sure to leave audiences in stitches.

This article lists 10 of the funniest shonen anime series, ranked from least to most humorous.

Note: This article may contain spoilers for all the anime listed. It also solely reflects the opinion of the author.

Note 2: Humor is subjective like everything else. One-Punch Man is a Seinen and is therefore not on the list.

10 funniest shonen anime series, ranked from least to most humorous

10) Welcome to the NHK

Yui Is Love @Kawaiioma I've been watching Welcome to the NHK and it's so damn funny!



Sato is a legend, Yamazaki is an inspiration, and I can't get Purupuru Pururin out of my head — thanks I love it!!! I've been watching Welcome to the NHK and it's so damn funny!Sato is a legend, Yamazaki is an inspiration, and I can't get Purupuru Pururin out of my head — thanks I love it!!! https://t.co/xy2iZylLbq

While definitely erring more on the side of black comedy, Welcome to the NHK deals with plenty of issues including Otaku culture, Hikkimoris, and crippling anxiety.

The novel, anime, and manga all have different takes on the same story. However, the novel is somewhat darker.

The story revolves around the lives of a variety of characters. However, the main focus is on 22-year-old college dropout Tatsuhiro Satou and his struggle to overcome crippling social anxiety.

While it may not sound like a pile of laughs, the humor in this shonen anime often comes out of nowhere.

9) The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K

The Disastrous Life Of Saiki K protagonist Kusuo Saiki just wants a nice, peaceful, ordinary life as a high school student.

It's too bad that he possesses every conceivable psychic power known and cannot turn it off. This tends to void the excitement, challenge, or sense of accomplishment in his life.

This particular shonen anime involves the opposite of what many series in the genre portray. This one is about a straight, snarky guy trying to be normal in a quirky world.

Seriously, everyone in Kusuo's life, from his parents to his classmates, has something quirky about them. This includes Kaidou Shun, who is convinced he's a superhero, and Toritisuka Reita, who was born with the ability to talk to ghosts.

8) The Devil is a Part Timer!

This shonen anime's title is no deception. The Devil is a Part-Timer is literally about a demon lord working at a fast-food restaurant.

After being defeated by multiple heroes, demon lord Satan Jacob (aka Maou Sadao) must adjust to the new world by working in a fast food place. The hero hunting him down, Emilia Justina, must also adapt by working in a call center.

It's about as hilarious as it sounds. It has all the antics of a reverse isekai, where a fantasy character is forced to live in the human world.

7) Beelzebub

Beelzebub is a shonen anime about a delinquent who has to raise a demon baby. Protagonist Oga Tatsumi has to raise baby Beel alongside demon maid Hildegarde.

The comedy stems from this zany juxtaposition of a delinquent who has to avoid fighting and care for an infant.

Neither Oga nor his only friend Furuichi can seem to catch a break, whether it's Oga getting urinated on and beaten up by Hildegarde or Furuichi's plans always going awry.

6) Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom revolves around Kunugigaoka Middle School's Class 3-E greeting their homeroom advisor Koro-Sensei with death every day. Why? Well, Koro-Sensei was responsible for blowing up 70% of the moon and is threatening to do the same to Earth.

Outlandish as that may sound, this shonen anime is a lot of fun. Most of the comedy comes from Koro-Sensei, as he dodges and critiques his student's killing techniques while also complimenting and trying to help them academically.

5) Gintama

If you like anime parodies and samurai, then Gintama is for you. This shonen anime focuses on feudal Japan, where alien invaders have banned swords and gifted the country futuristic gadgets.

Enter Gintoki, a self-appointed freelancer who seems to just want to get his rent paid but can't because he's addicted to Shonen Jump, of all things.

Gintama's brand of humor stems from breaking the fourth wall and making fun of long fight scenes, exaggerated portrayals of historical figures, and other oddities in shonen anime. It also has plenty of exaggerated faces and great running gags, like the Katsura cosplaying and beating attackers using curry.

4) The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is a shonen anime that follows the life of the titular Haruhi and her club, the SOS Brigade, as they hunt down unusual beings.

It really has no definite genre, as it runs the gamut of comedy, sci-fi, slice of life, and romance to depict the struggles of growing up. It also helps that Haruhi is a god that shifts reality whenever she wants.

3) Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is a parody of Fist of the North Star. The lead character Bo-Bobo is fighting a global spanning Chrome Dome empire that seeks to forcibly shave people's hair off and make them bald against their will.

Bo-Bobo does so using not only nose hair to fight but also a martial art named Hajike, which literally makes opponents go crazy.

The show has bizarre characters, fourth wall-breaking, and zany antics that will surely leave viewers in stitches.

2) Lucky Star

Lucky Star is about the lives of four high school girls who all have weird adventures. That's about as clear as the plot gets because it's more about comedy than anything else.

It's not uncommon for people to ask newcomers to watch the whole show because picking out any singular moment or episode is too difficult.

1) Azumanga Daioh

This series literally invented the Waifu craze. That's not a joke or exaggeration. Azumanga Daioh is credited with inventing the term "waifu."

Azumanga Daioh is another slice of life anime lacking serious conflict or drama, but it is also a shonen anime. It follows a group of six high school girls (one of whom is a child prodigy that entered at the age of 10) and their adventures.

It may not sound all that exciting, but it more than makes up for it in the humor department. It's definitely considered a very influential anime, with it codifying the school girl series of tropes.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh