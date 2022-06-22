10 most popular anime demons, ranked

One of the most popular tropes in the anime world is the anime demon. Previously, demons were mostly evil or strange-looking creatures, but they have evolved with time. The anime demon can now often take the form of heroes and even cute, adorable creatures. Several anime series boast unique demons that have managed to inspire their very own dedicated fanbases. Follow along as we rank the most popular anime demons, from the least popular to the most, in this list.

Sebastian Michaelis, Beelzebub and 8 other beloved anime demons, ranked

10) Sadao Maou

Sadao will face his greatest enemy yet, capitalism (Image credit: Satoshi Wagahara, The Devil Is a Part-Timer!)

Once a powerful and imposing Demon King, Sadao is now just a fast-food employee. He wanted to control the four continents of his home world, but was sorely defeated by the hero Emilia Justina.

He had to escape to Earth, and landed up in Tokyo. As he lost his powers, he was forced to turn into his human form. All he can do now is try his best to conquer Tokyo while working as a part-timer in MgRonald’s. This anime demon had quite an unfortunate fate.

9) Beelzebub

If only all baby demons where as cute as this one (Image credit: Ryūhei Tamura/Shueisha, Viz Media, Beelzebub)

When one sees this adorable anime demon for the first time, they can never imagine how powerful and devastating he can be. The son of the Demon King hides amazing powers that slowly grow with him.

After getting attached to Oga, a delinquent at Ishiyama High, Beel (or Beelzebub) found himself on a journey to make his caretaker and himself stronger. Oga will have the help of Beel’s maid Hilda, but controlling this literal demon can be incredibly difficult at times.

8) Akira Fudo

Demon or not, Akira is still a crybaby at heart (Image credit: Ichiro Okouchi, Devilman Crybaby)

Akira was known around the school as a crybaby. He was kind and always willing to help everyone. However, after his childhood friend Ryo took him to a satanic ritual, he gained the powers of a demon and became a Devilman.

In this form, Akira is bolder and several times stronger. He turns into the protector of his home town, fighting all the evil and bloodthirsty demons that attempt to attack the same. Having said that, he continues to be the most emotional anime demon ever, despite his newfound attitude.

7) Inuyasha

If you ever need to calm Inuyasha, just ask Kagome to shout Sit Boy! (Image credit: Rumiko Takahashi, Inuyasha)

Kagome travels to the past to find out that she was the reincarnation of a priestess who was destined to destroy evil. She also meets the titular half-demon Inuyasha, an anime demon that fights to protect humans and defeat the evil Naraku.

Inuyasha is kind but brash, often having a hard time admitting his true feelings. He is not afraid to fight on behalf of the weak, aided by his powerful sword Tessaiga. He is truly an iconic anime demon that we cannot get enough of.

6) Albedo

Who says anime demons cannot be in love? Albedo, the powerful and loyal devil who is the Overseer of the Great Tomb of Nazarick, is completely in love with her master, Ainz. A beautiful woman with long flowing hair, she can enchant people easily by just appearing in front of them. One of the most powerful individuals in the series, she is capable of unleashing her wrath on anyone who dares to cross her.

5) Sebastian Michaelis

To Sebastian, humans are just interesting creatures (Image credit: Yana Toboso, Black Butler)

Who is the most handsome anime demon of all? Sebastian is quite an obvious answer. The charming nature of this elegant and loyal butler is quite deceptive as he is an incredibly skilled fighter who can take people down without blinking. Sebastian is dedicated to fulfilling his duties as Ciel’s butler. The Earl simply could not have asked for a more faithful butler. Make no mistake, Sebastian is always just one step away from dining on a high class soul.

4) Sukuna

Sukuna is always looking for strong fighters to entratain him (Image credit: Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media, Jujutsu Kaisen)

When you eat a finger to obtain power, you never expect to become the vessel for one of the most powerful and vile demons in history. However, that is exactly what happens when you consume one of the 20 cursed objects of Sukuna.

This cruel and powerful anime demon used to rule the world unopposed. He can now continue with his plans using Itadori's body as a vessel. He is always looking for strong opponents to keep himself entertained, but gets frustrated when things do not go his way.

3) Rias Gremory

This kind smile hides the power of destruction (Image credit: Ichiei Ishibumi, High School DxD)

You would think Lucifer's sister would be quite cruel and evil. Rias, however, presents a complete contrast considering she is one of the kindest and most caring individuals in High School DxD. She is always looking after the people she loves, and acting as a loyal caregiver.

She lives in the human world because she is trying to leave behind her reputation as the Gremory heiress. Rias is just looking for people who would be open to getting acquainted with her true self. However, it would be wise to not confuse her kindness with weakness as she is still one of the most powerful anime demons ever.

2) Rin Okumura

Satan will never have the chance to connect with his son (Image credit: Kazue Kato/Shueisha, Viz Media, Blue Exorcist)

Satan’s son is always depicted as someone who will cause the end of the world with his devious and manipulative mind. In reality, Rin is one of the kindest individuals and Satan’s most ardent opposer.

He is anything but calm because he possesses a temperament born in hell, but he is good-natured. He is a natural fighter and nothing can eliminate his desire to defeat his father. However, once his demon heart takes control over him, he undergoes a significant personality change.

1) Nezuko

Anime demons are not often presented as cute and adorable which is why Nezuko is the most special character on this list. A charming little girl who was transformed into a demon after a horrible incident, Nezuko is trying her best to not surrender to her demon side. Her brother Tanjiro is ardently looking for a way to turn her back into a human.

However, it is important to mention that when Nezuko exercises her demonic powers, she becomes a force that only few will survive.

