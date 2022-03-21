10 anime characters who can beat Muzan from Demon Slayer

The primary antagonist of Demon Slayer, Muzan Kibutsuji is the most powerful being in the anime. The only person who was able to corner him once was Yoriichi Tsugikuni, who was renowned as the best swordsman that had ever lived.

Since then, there have been a lot of demon slayers with unique feats, but no one has ever managed to eradicate him from the face of the Earth. However, as in every classic Shonen anime, the protagonist will be the prophesied hero who will be destined to put an end to the antagonist’s tyranny.

The anime universe has a plethora of characters who are known to be overpowered in aspects of strength similar to Muzan. Also, these characters are not merciful either when it comes to vanquishing their opponents. So without any further ado, here are some anime characters who are capable of defeating Demon Slayer's Muzan Kibutsuji with ease.

Top 10 anime characters who can defeat Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer

10) Saber – Fate/Stay Night

Saber as seen in the anime Fate/Stay Night (Image via Studio Deen)

Saber is one of the most powerful servants in the entirety of Fate/Stay Night. She once wielded Caliburn, which earned its place in the Holy Sword category. Despite being one of the most powerful swords, it got destroyed. However, she eventually got her hands on Excalibur from Lady of the Lake, which is regarded as the strongest sword in the series.

Saber is an extremely skilled swordsman and with her Excalibur, she becomes a formidable opponent. Demon Slayer's Muzan will be destroyed by Saber in seconds if the latter uses her Ultimate Slash Technique.

9) Shinra Kusakabe – Fire Force

Shinra Kusakabe from the anime Fire Force (Image via David Productions)

Renowned as the "Devil" for his menacing smirk, Shinra Kusakabe is the third and fourth generation pyrokinetic who can generate and manipulate fire with ease. Shinra can utilize flames from his feet and can also maneuver in mid-air using a form of jet propulsion. His kicks are strong enough to sever a limb and can also lift objects 10 times his own weight.

His powers were so immense that he was unable to control his ignition ability. However, to overcome this drawback, he was given a pair of Nitrogen Boots to suppress his turbulent flames. Fire is Muzan’s biggest weakness, and who would be a better opponent for the Demon Slayer villain than Shinra?

8) Yato – Noragami

Yato , as seen in the anime Noragami (Image via Studio Bones)

Yato is a former God of Calamity who aspires to become the God of Fortune. In the past, he was a ruthless and cunning individual who killed many people but eventually became sick of it. Yato, also being the God of War, possesses impeccable skills in swordsmanship.

Yato is so powerful that he won a fight against the God of Thunder: Takemikazuchi, who is hailed for his unmatched combat skills. Yato is immortal, so he can’t be killed except for dying at the hands of God-like entities. Muzan from Demon Slayer will have his worst nightmare come alive if he goes against a God like Yato.

7) Sukuna – Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna, as seen in the anime Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Sukuna is the most powerful cursed spirit in the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen, which is also renowned by its epithet “King of Curses.” Thousands of years ago, Sukuna was defeated by the Sorcerers. Since the curse was too strong for his body to be totally destroyed, the sorcerers resorted to preserving his 20 fingers to prevent his reincarnation.

However, Yuji Itadori swallowed one of his fingers and incarnated Sukuna within him. He can create and manipulate flames at will. In his Domain Expansion: Malevolent Shrine, he can dismantle Demon Slayer's top vilain Muzan’s body into countless parts.

6) Inuyasha – Inuyasha

Inuyasha, as seen in the anime Inuyasha (Image via Studio Sunrise Studios)

Despite being a half-demon, Inuyasha’s capabilities are akin to a normal demon. All his life, he was after the Shikon Jewel, which would transform into a complete demon. When Jewel was absorbed entirely by a demon named Mistress Centipede, Inuyasha was able to defeat the demon with quite easily.

Inuyasha is the most powerful demon in the series and his demonic prowess is too much for Demon Slayer's Muzan to digest.

5) Akira Fudo – Devilman Crybaby

Akira Fudo, as seen in the anime Devilman Crybaby (Image via Studio Science SARU)

Akira was a human who got possessed by a demon named Amon, who granted him demonic powers. Despite being a demon, Akira walks on a path to protect humans from other demons. Akira can switch between his demon form and his Human at his will. After assimilating Amon’s powers, Akira attains immortality, so he truly cannot die.

In his devil form, he can breathe powerful flames that can turn his opponents into ashes. Moreover, in this state, he attains overwhelming strength as well as impeccable speed, agility, and reflexes. He also possesses a plethora of powers that can overpower Muzan’s Blood Demon Art from Demon Slayer.

4) Rin Okamura – Blue Exorcist

Rin Okamura, as seen in the anime Blue Exorcist (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

Aspiring Exorcist, Rin Okamura is the son of Satan. Rin determined himself to walk down the path of retribution and kill Satan with his own hands. With Satan’s blood running through his veins, he manifested powerful demonic abilities.

With his sword, he can generate and manipulate blue flames through emotions. Combining his powers with his twin brother, the flames take the form of a large phoenix capable of destroying Gehenna Gate. In this form, he is able to fly and destroy anything in his path. Rin can easily destroy Demon Slayer's most powerful antagonist with his blue flames.

3) Satan – Devil is a Part-Timer!

Satan, as seen in the anime Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via Studio White Fox)

Satan was once the overlord of Ente Isla, but now works in a fast food restaurant to make a living. After getting teleported to Earth, he lost his potential as the Devil King. However, he eventually finds out that he can temporarily restore his powers by feeding off negative human emotions from sentient beings around him.

With enough magical resources, he can switch between his human and his demon form effortlessly. Muzan might be the Demon King in Demon Slayer, but he is nowhere close to the likes of Satan.

2) Yhwach – Bleach

Yhwach , as seen in the anime Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yhwach is the son of the Soul King and the progenitor of the Quincy in Bleach. With his immeasurable spiritual powers, he was capable of wielding the Bankai of the legendary Shinigami Genryusai Yamamoto. After absorbing the Soul King, his powers increased tremendously.

Yhwach can observe all his possible futures at once with the power of The Almighty and can alter it to whatever outcome he desires. Yhwach can destroy Muzan from Demon Slayer without even unleashing his full potential.

1) Saiki Kusuo – The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Saiki Kusuo, as seen in the anime The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C. Staff)

Saiki was born with supernatural psychic abilities that he can’t even control. So, he resorts to wearing two antennas on his head to suppress his powers. Without his limiter, he can destroy the entire planet. Despite being the most powerful being on planet Earth, he just wants to lead a normal life.

Saiki can also alter the memories of his target and can rewrite their future. Demon Slayer's Muzan would be an inferior opponent to Saiki, as the latter could just remove the former’s existence without even lifting his finger.

