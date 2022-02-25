The last chapter of Fire Force confirms it as the prequel to Soul Eater

Fans of Fire Force have been speculating about the chances of the manga series being a prequel to Soul Eater for quite some time now. Many came up with convincing theories and there were reasons to believe it since both series were written by the same author, Atsushi Ohkubo.

After the release of the final chapter 304, fans were convinced that the author intended on the series being a prequel to Soul Eater.

Fire Force Chapter 304 confirms suspicions of the series being a prequel to Soul Eater

Twitter went berserk as fans tried to reconcile with the fact that one of their favorite manga series was coming to an end. But they were extremely satisfied with the way Atsushi Ohkubo ended his manga by connecting it to his other title Soul Eater.

The final chapter of Fire Force left the fanbase excited and satisfied as it featured Excalibur from the Soul Eater universe, which only confirmed the speculations of the two series being connected.

The final chapter also featured Death The Kid, which excited the entire fandom. Readers also witnessed the first witch making an appearance on the bonus panels, which further confirmed their suspicions. Additionally, a young Soul Evans was also showcased.

Fans were excited to learn that many of their theories were true and that both these series were connected to each other. They were quite delighted with the way Atsushi Ohkubo concluded the manga series.

About Fire Force

Due to a phenomenon called Unknown Human Combustion, people turned into mindless beings and were labeled as Infernals. While this took place, there were some people who were mostly second generation Infernals that could control and manipulate the powers of the flame whilst being able to retain their human nature.

Many organizations such as the Holy Church of Sol, Fire Defense Agency, and the Tokyo Army decided to unite in order to tackle this issue and ultimately find a possible cure.

Shinra, a pyrokinetic being, resolves to find a cure despite constantly facing trouble inside the force. The young individual aims to uncover the truth and understand the reason behind these issues.

