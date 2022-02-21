Fire Force manga ends with chapter 304 after a run of six years

Fire Force is a popular manga and anime series, written and illustrated by Atsushi Ohkubo. The series was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and started releasing chapters way back in September 2015.

Fans are on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster as the manga series released its final chapter that marks its six-year run. Fans reminisce about some of the best moments from the series and have sent their regards to the mangaka as well.

Fire Force chapter 304 marks the end of the series

Viic🧸 @viic_herreroo Ilustración de wakui para despedir fire force :3 Ilustración de wakui para despedir fire force :3 https://t.co/M3K5yhfnxc

This year and the next, seems to be quite important for multiple anime and manga series. One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Tokyo Revengers seem to have entered the last stages of their stories.

Atsushi Ohkubo's series started its final arc of the storyline in 2021 and over a series of tweets, the mangaka had commented regarding his future as an artist as well as the future of Fire Force. He said:

“At the end of Soul Eater, I already had a news story for Fire Force in the magazine, so I didn’t feel like I was done with the final chapter. But this time I have no plans to draw a new story, so I really don’t feel like I have a job. I’ve been thinking for a long time that if I make a schedule for this number of chapters to be finished on this day, everything will be finished exactly as I planned. I never let anything cool happen like the story going in an unexpected direction and messing up my schedule."

He also elaborated on his own future, stating:

"My family background is in finance and legal work, so I guess I wasn’t the type of person to be a manga artist after I tried it. But outside of work, things rarely go as planned! Like the PS5 thing lol.”

It seems the mangaka intends on Fire Force being his last work. Atsushi Ohkubo, in May 2020, had hinted at the possibility of him retiring after finishing the manga series. He also teased the fans by mentioning that the story was in its final stages and that it would be concluded soon.

Plot Summary

An unknown phenomenon took over the world that turned people into a bunch of mindless creatures called Infernals. This phenomenon was called Spontaneous Human Combustion. However, there are certain people who are able to control the powers of the flame and manipulate it whilst retaining their human nature.

To tackle this phenomenon, the Holy Church of Sol, Tokyo army and Fire Defense Agency team up to find the cure. Despite facing problems inside and outside the Fire Force, Shinra, a pyrokinetic, fights to uncover the truth behind the Infernals and the problems that have kept him in the dark.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul