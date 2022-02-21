My Hero Academia chapter 345: Release date for different time zones, what to expect, and more

With the Second War underway, My Hero Academia chapter 345 is all set to showcase individual fights. Chapter 344 has foreshadowed the isolation of the villains, but it has also left the readers doubtful as to whether the plan actually worked.

Given that Horikoshi Kohei has declared his intention to wrap up the series within the year, the manga is currently in its final arcs. Since there is no break next week, My Hero Academia chapter 345 will be published according to Shueisha’s regular schedule.

[Disclaimer: My Hero Academia spoilers ahead]

My Hero Academia chapter 345 release date and time for all regions

Where to read

My Hero Academia chapter 345 will be officially available on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App. However, only the latest three chapters can be read for free. A fee must be paid to get access to the entire My Hero Academia library.

Synopsis of chapter 344

My Hero Academia chapter 344 was titled “Star.” It was revealed that All Might and Tsukauchi divulged their plan to lure out AFO to the students of class 1-A. They further revealed that Aoyama would be used to deceive AFO, and since the conversation would take place over a call, it would be easy to get past the Lie-Detection quirk using Shinsou.

In the facility where Kurogiri was kept, Aizawa and Vlad King tasked Monoma to copy Warp Gate and use it for the battle. Despite his misgivings about the short amount of time he had been given to perform the task, Monoma managed to do it with encouragement from the two teachers.

Back in the present, the two sides collided as Shigaraki tried to use his decay, but he could not, or rather did not, due to Dabi being in his immediate vicinity. Dabi zeroed in on Endeavor and threatened to burn his comrades to ashes. However, his barrage of flames was met by a wall of ice as Todoroki Shouto came out of one of the portals with the rest of his classmates.

While the Todoroki brothers clashed, All Might and Tsukauchi activated Troy, which made individual metal domes come out of the ground and trap the villains. When Monoma used his Warp Gate to transport every villain to their designated domes, AFO realized that the plan was to isolate the villains.

What to expect from Chapter 345

The chapter end note, which was missing in the Viz Translation, read, “Did it work?” AFO being aware of the plan does seem detrimental to everything working out as All Might had planned. However, if it does work, then My Hero Academia chapter 345 is almost certain to feature individual fights.

At the very least, the next chapter will outline who gets trapped with whom, as well as where the other key players are. Spinner and Skeptic have not been seen in the legion that AFO brought forth, which may indicate that they have a contingency plan in place. Considering that AFO charged Spinner with a special responsibility that has not yet been disclosed, this could prove troublesome.

While Hawks and Eraserhead cannot fight, their whereabouts have not been revealed yet. Best Jeanist was not shown amongst the heroes brought forth by Monoma. It is possible that they have a backup plan in place in case All Might’s fell through, which will be revealed in My Hero Academia chapter 345.

With the goal of keeping AFO as far away as possible from One for All, Midoriya will likely be trapped with Shigaraki. This would leave AFO to the pro heroes in all probability, and as the current number one hero, Endeavor is likely to head that fight. This entails that the Todoroki brothers would inevitably face each other. The reappearance of the Sludge Villain suggests that Bakugou will have a rematch with him.

Toga is still in possession of the vial of Twice’s blood, and it has not been disclosed if she has used it already. With Uraraka having appeared on the battlefield, a confrontation between the two can be expected as well in My Hero Academia chapter 345.

