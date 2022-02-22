7 most unique pyrokinetic powers in Fire Force

It was recently announced that the upcoming chapter of Fire Force would be the series’ last, bringing to an end its roughly seven-year publication run. Fortunately for fans, the anime still has at least one more season left to go.

With the Fire Force manga having run its course, fans can at least say they’ve certainly seen some unique pyrokinetic powers. Powers such as Charon’s conversion of kinetic energy into thermal energy showcase inventive ways of creating and manipulating flames.

Here are the seven most unique pyrokinetic powers in Fire Force, in no particular order.

Charon’s Kinetic-to-Thermal conversion and 6 other pyrokinetic powers in Fire Force

1) Benimaru Shinmon’s Hybrid Capabilities

Benimaru as seen in the series' anime (Image via David Productions)

The Japanese-themed captain of the Fire Force’s Seventh Brigade, Benimaru Shinmon uses both second and third-generation pyrokinetic powers. Essentially, he uses his second-generation powers to create flames, while his third-generation powers manipulate and control them.

This allows Benimaru to utilize his powers in a number of ways, from utilizing flying and flaming broomsticks to turning everyday items into explosives. His production of flames is immense, and his control of them is precise and elegant.

All of this combines into one series’ both most powerful and unique pyrokinetic powers.

2) Karim Flam’s Thermoacoustic Refrigeration

Karim as seen in the Fire Force anime (Image via David Productions)

Wielding arguably the most unique power in all of Fire Force, the First Brigade’s Karim Flam uses Thermoacoustic Refrigeration as his powers. Being a second-generation pyrokinetic, he manipulates flames inside of the instrument he carries with him, where the flames are converted to sound and cooled down.

Karim can repeat this cycle several times to create ice from the flames, which can then be used offensively as an attack, or strategically to incapacitate Infernals and other enemies. Based on a real-life scientific concept, his Thermoacoustic Refrigeration is arguably the most unique power in the entire series.

3) Shinra Kusakabe’s Devil’s Footprints

Shinra as seen in the Fire Force anime (Image via David Productions)

Called by a different, more spoiler-heavy name later on in the series, Shinra’s Devil’s Footprints in both their initial and later forms are some of the most unique powers in the entire Fire Force. This article will avoid spoilers and as such, only discuss Shinra’s powers as seen in the two anime seasons thus far.

The Devil’s Footprints allow Shinra to ignite flames from the soles of his feet, which can be used for both mobility and combat. Considering mobility, Shinra is able to break the speed of light in terms of travel (which can also be used in short bursts offensively). In offense, Shinra can increase the weight of his kicks by using more firepower, increasing his speed.

While many other reinforcement-type abilities exist in the series, none are as potent or versatile as Shinra’s are. As a result, his Devil’s Footprints are one of the series’ most unique pyrokinetic powers.

4) Charon’s Kinetic-to-Thermal Conversion

Charon as seen in the series' anime (Image via David Productions)

Despite appearing to be a third-generation pyrokinetic, Charon is actually a second-generation. His second-generation ability allows him to absorb kinetic energy (essentially, bodily impacts).

He can convert and expel this energy as flames. Simultaneously, his power acted as the ideal offensive and defensive technique. For clueless combatants, it would seem as though Charon was essentially invincible. He’d withstand every single attack thrown his way, only to come back with a just as, if not more powerful, offense.

Like Karim’s ability, Charon’s also has a strong argument to make for being Fire Force’s most unique.

5) Yuichiro Kurono’s Black Smoke

Kurono as seen in the series' anime (Image via David Productions)

A third-generation pyrokinetic, Kurono’s Black Smoke can be utilized in a number of offensive and defensive ways. Defensively, it can be expelled en masse to cloud an opponent’s field of vision.

Kurono can also detect all movement within the smoke, giving him an essentially flawless view of his surroundings while opponents are blinded.

Offensively, the smoke can be used to create various types of weapons that are as lethal as their metallic counterparts. Kurono can also force the smoke inside people’s bodies, killing them via internally burning them. Finally, he’s also able to use the smoke to bring back dead people as, essentially, Infernals to fight for him.

In addition to all of this, Kurono can use his smoke to propel himself and travel through the air. Without a doubt, his Black Smoke is one of Fire Force’s most unique pyrokinetic powers.

6) Jonah’s Plastic Surgery

Jonah as seen in the series' anime (Image via David Productions)

Jonah’s Plastic Surgery technique is comparable to a third-generation pyrokinetic ability in the series. With this ability, Jonah generates heat from the palm of his hands, which allows him to manipulate capillaries and lymph nodes to reconstruct people’s bodies.

While primarily not offensive in nature, Jonah’s ability can be used offensively. By increasing the temperature in his hands to a certain point, he can kill someone by boiling their blood until their body explodes from pressure. His ability is undoubtedly one of Fire Force’s most unique.

7) Takehisa Hinawa’s Bullet Redirection

Hinawa as seen in the Fire Force anime (Image via David Productions)

The Eighth Brigade’s lieutenant, Takehisa Hinawa’s ability is incredibly unique. His second-generation abilities allow him to manipulate flames in general, yet he chooses to do so via fire-arms.

He can adjust the explosions that propel bullets expertly, turning a rifle into a cannon or slowing down a bullet to the point of almost stopping.

Hinawa can also redirect bullets by launching them with a trail of fire, which he can then use to increase or decrease speed. Almost no other second-generation ability offers such a fine and minute level of manipulation. Without a doubt, Hinawa’s powers are some of the most unique in all Fire Force.

