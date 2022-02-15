One Piece Episode 1010: Zoro eliminates Apoo, Chopper's genius on display, and more

One Piece Episode 1010 was officially released on Saturday, February 12. The episode brought with it scenes that many manga fans have been excitedly waiting to see.

While pacing is still a problem for the Onigashima Raid’s adaptation, One Piece Episode 1010 had exciting moments serving to engage viewers.

Of particular note is the anime’s choice to extend the Law and Kid travel scenes seen in the manga, which were done to great effect. Zoro also wows viewers in One Piece Episode 1010, with one particular scene that seemed to impress nearly everyone watching.

Follow along as this article breaks down One Piece Episode 1010 fully and wholly.

Queen’s game ending, Law’s dedication highlights of One Piece Episode 1010

One Piece Episode 1010: Law’s decision, Chopper’s brilliance

The first act of One Piece Episode 1010 opens with Law, who is making his way through the Onigashima castle while slashing enemies left and right. Before seeing this, however, fans are shown a stylized waveform of Corazon’s voice, calling out to Law. Mixed in are flashback scenes of the two’s backstory as they relate to one another.

These scenes continue to play out as Law fights enemies while approaching a blue Poneglyph in Kaido’s castle. Law reaches out and touches the Poneglyph, before a scene shows Law confessing his true name (Trafalgar D. Water Law) to Nico Robin. While the scene was in the manga, One Piece Episode 1010 confirms the conversation happens on Wano.

After getting over the initial shock of Law’s full name, Robin confesses she has no idea what it means, but would like to find out. The two then confirm to one another that the Road Poneglyphs and defeating the Yonko are the only way to find out, ending the flashback.

In Onigashima, Law laments over having found a blue Poneglyph instead of a red Road Poneglyph. Corazon’s waveform then reappears, repeating his famous quote of the people of D being called the enemies of God in some places. As this is said, the waveform reshapes its central area into the words and phrases Corazon utters.

Suddenly, the waveform becomes violent and the music somber, as the wails of a childhood Law are heard lamenting Corazon’s death. Further shots of Law’s flashback continue, this time including some Flevance scenes. Ending the flashback, a contemporary Law tells Corazon that even after all this time, he still wants to know why his heritage has led him such a checkered life.

Fading to black, One Piece Episode 1010’s title card appears, formally entitling the episode “Eliminate the Ice Oni! Chopper’s Fire Trick!” Continuing on, One Piece Episode 1010 shows the live floor in absolute chaos. Ice oni continue to spread, Queen is still shooting bullets out, and Apoo is still on the run with the antidote.

As Zoro chases Apoo and yells at him, Queen exclaims how fun and amazing the situation is. Apoo tells Zoro and X Drake to stop chasing him, prompting the two to simultaneously rush him while Apoo complains about the two-on-one.

Queen reminds and teases Apoo that if he loses the antidote, he’ll be beheaded. Apoo curses at Queen in response. As he stares at the antidote saying he has to do something, Chopper is shown having contracted the ice oni virus on his right arm.

As Brook freaks out, Chopper begins brainstorming on what he can possibly do to stop the virus from spreading. Realizing body temperature is the primary concern, he tells Brook to build a fire and warm him up with it.

One Piece Episode 1010: Rooftop journeymen, and Scabbards vs. Kaido finale

Passing through on her way to the rooftop, Big Mom appears on the Live Floor, drawing the eyes of all present. Before continuing beyond her appearance, however, One Piece Episode 1010 shifts perspective to Kid and Killer, also making their way through the castle like Law.

Unlike Law, the two aren’t specifically searching for anything and just want to gather weapons. During this scene, the anime adds a static, electro-magnetic filter over the scene to emphasize Law’s powers and their usage. This is done to great effect, both drawing viewers into the scene and showcasing how powerful Kid’s ability is.

After gathering up a truly ridiculous amount of metal, Kid uses it to make quick work of some Beast Pirates fodder and their leader, Poker. Aside from having good animation and effectively building up Kid, there’s not much significance to this encounter. After defeating Poker, Kid asks Killer if they have enough metal, to which Killer responds that more is always better when Kaido is your enemy.

Shifting perspective to the Skull Dome Rooftop, One Piece Episode 1010 then showcases the finale of the Akazaya Nine versus Kaido. Dogstorm and Cat Viper begin the offensive, attacking Kaido simultaneously, who easily blocks both their attacks. Kaido tells the Scabbards to cut it out, saying he’s sick and tired of them while preparing for an attack.

Kin’emon rallies his troops, first prompting Denjiro attack, saying he’d be too embarrassed to face Oden in death without Kaido’s head. The other Scabbards follow suit, while Kin’emon tells Kaido they’ve wanted nothing but revenge since Oden’s death. Kin’emon continues saying they won’t die before killing him, prompting the Yonko to begin his attack, telling Kin’emon to shut up.

Lightning strikes Kaido’s kanabo, blowing all the Scabbards back. Kin’emon immediately rushes Kaido again, only to be hit square in the face with an attack. As Kin’emon reels from the attack, he cries and flashes back to Oden’s execution and the Akazaya’s subsequent actions. Coming back to the present, he lands as Kaido approaches him.

One by one, the other Scabbards rise and stand between Kaido and their leader, telling him to stay back while they attack first. Leaving Kin’emon with instructions to attack all out, the other Akazaya surround Kaido. Swinging his kanabo to the ground repeatedly, Kaido shatters the ceiling and each of the Scabbards around him.

Kin’emon yells at Kaido to stop, which the Yonko does as shouts of the defeated Scabbards play out. Izou says Kiku’s name while looking at her severed arm, showing it dangerously close to falling off the roof. Just as he begins rushing Kaido, perspective changes from Kin’emon’s struggle back to the Live Floor.

Big Mom is racing through the Live Floor, prompting Zoro to adapt a battle-ready stance. The two make eye contact as she passes by, but neither takes offensive action. Racing away, Big Mom tells everyone she has no interest in fighting, and only wants to go where Kaido is while approaching the ceiling.

Perspective quickly shifts back and forth here, going between Big Mom’s ascent and the Rooftop where Kin’emon and Kaido are fighting. Kaido defeats Kin’emon, crushing the rooftop floor and causing Kiku’s arm to fall to the Live Floor, which Big Mom passes on her way up.

One Piece Episode 1010: Zoro enraged

Staring up at where Big Mom just went through the ceiling, Zoro says he has to get up to Kaido, before something catches his eye. Robin also sees Kikunojo’s severed arm as it falls to the Live Floor.

Upon landing, Zoro approaches it, clearly distraught by this revelation. Queen attempts to reinvigorate the Live Floor after its dying down from Big Mom’s appearance.

Apoo curses Big Mom for not making a scene which he could’ve used to escape, before cursing Queen after his pursuers resume the hunt. Meanwhile, Brook lights the fire Chopper requested, allowing him to confirm his hypothesis regarding heat and the virus. Bringing Brook along, he says he knows how to cure the virus while heading somewhere unknown.

Zoro has finally reached where Kikunojo’s arm fell, confirming it was hers and prompting Zoro to remember the time they shared. Upon realizing its Okiku’s arm, the area around Zoro turns nearly black and white, while a gray filter is placed over what color remains. This is beautifully done, serving to further emphasize the distress and disconnect Zoro is currently experiencing.

Staring at Kiku’s arm, Zoro begins focusing on everything happening around him. Queen is shown reveling in the chaos he has created, while Hyogoro fruitlessly pleads with an old friend to come to his senses. Intermittent shots and flashbacks of various samurai and Beast Pirates fodder are shown, fighting and turning into ice oni.

As Zoro grips his sword and narrows his eyes, color floods back to the screen. He begins walking away from Kiku’s arm, mercilessly cutting down samurai and Beast Pirate ice oni alike. Apoo remarks on Zoro’s persistence before being rushed by X Drake, who asks Zoro to back him up, but is ignored.

X Drake continues calling to Zoro, getting no response before being visibly creeped out by Zoro’s behavior. Apoo remarks once again on the unfairness of a two-on-one, assuming Zoro agrees. Meanwhile, Zoro sheathes his swords, and squats down into a stance while regripping the Wado Ichimonji.

In a beautiful, lightning-quick scene, the smoke around Zoro’s body forms the outline of a lion in the air. Suddenly, perspective jumps back to where Apoo is, where a beautiful, green aura in the shape of a lion can be seen emanating. Apparently invisible or insensible to Apoo, he calls out to Zoro once more in a teasing manner.

The Straw Hat rushes Apoo, the green aura previously seen now reflecting in Apoo’s glasses, this time in the shape of an animal skull. As Zoro closes the distance, a green aura leaves his face, suddenly drawing his sword out of its sheath.

Apoo then tells him that he almost scared him when his glasses unexpectedly crack. As Zoro sheaths his sword, the slash on Apoo’s body becomes abundantly clear, knocking Apoo out instantly. Zoro catches the ice oni antidote perfectly out of air, before handing it to Chopper.

He asks Chopper if he can leave the floor to him and that he won’t die, saying he doesn’t have time for this game. In a heartwarming moment, Chopper tells him he’s got it all under control, prompting Zoro to praise Chopper wholeheartedly.

Announcing it to the entire Live Floor, Chopper reveals that fire will stop the spread of the ice oni virus. Narrowing his eyes and looking deadly serious, Chopper promises he’ll make enough antibodies for everyone as the soundtrack crescendos.

In One Piece Episode 1010’s final minute, Luffy, Jinbe, and Sanji are seen climbing the stairs throughout the castle, fighting off enemies. Suddenly, Sanji hears a woman and a man’s voice as an imaginary scene plays out in his head.

The woman seems to be at risk of being taken advantage of, causing Sanji to stop dead in his tracks. In One Piece Episode 1010’s final scene, Sanji’s eyes begin shaking as he becomes deadly serious by what he hears is happening.

One Piece Episode 1010: Wrapping up

Although pacing is still a major problem for the anime, One Piece Episode 1010 at least gives fans great moments to make up for it. One Piece Episode 1010 also chose its anime-only additions and extensions very thoughtfully, with all serving to enhance the episode.

As several different parties near the rooftop, One Piece Episode 1010 indicates the beginning of the final moments before the arrivals are revealed. While there are still some events that need to happen, it's clear the colloquially dubbed “Roof Piece” by manga fans isn’t too far off.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece Episode 1010, anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

