One Piece Episode 1010: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece fans are waiting in anticipation as the upcoming episode is merely hours away from being released. The series is inching closer towards the climax of the Onigashima Raid arc. The fight between Marco and Big Mom left the fans wanting for more.

This article contains release dates, platforms, and release times for various regions. Here’s what we know about the upcoming episode of One Piece.

One Piece episode 1010 release details

According to the release schedule of the series, One Piece episode 1010 will be released on February 13, 2022. The latest episodes will be available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation thanks to their simulcast agreement.

One would have to avail the paid services of the aforementioned platforms in order to watch the episode on the day of release.

The release dates for the various regions are mentioned below:

9:00 pm Eastern TIme (February 12, 2022)

6:00 pm Pacific Time (February 12, 2022)

7:30 am Indian Standard Time

2:00 am Greenwich Mean Time

Episode 1009 recap

Episode 1009 had a lot of action that gave fans enough reason to be ecstatic. While the previous episode showed Marco in action, Big Mom came close to ending his life. However, Carrot and Wanda made it just in time in order to save him. They get emotional as they spend some time remembering Pedro.

While Marco was chasing Big Mom, Wanda and Carrot attempted to take out Perospero. The scene in episode 1009 later transitions to Usopp and Nami attempting to escape from Ulti and Pay Pay.

They succeed in doing so with the help of Kamachiyo and Otama. This episode of One Piece focused a lot on the battle that took place between Yamato, Sasaki and the Armored Division.

While Yamato gave it her all in order to reach Sasaki, her efforts were in vain as she failed to do so. However, she did accomplish one of her objectives, and that was to protect Momonosuke and Shinobu.

Luckily due an interruption caused by Hacchain and Franosuke, Shinobu and Momonosuke were able to flee from the scene.

