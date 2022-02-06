What to expect from One Piece Episode 1009

One Piece Episode 1009 is fast approaching, yet there is a lot to look forward to.

The episode title suggests that Yamato's fight will be the main focus of this episode. She has to deal with Sasaki and the Armored Division, who certainly won't make it easy for her. In the meantime, everybody else is trying to survive the Onigashima Raid.

Fans can expect the anime to pick up the pace, since a lot of major battles are being set up. However, One Piece Episode 1009 is mostly putting the spotlight on smaller characters. Fans shouldn't expect to see much from Kaido, but they certainly will from Ulti and Page One.

One Piece Episode 1009: Sasaki's Onslaught - Armored Division versus Yamato

One Piece Episode 1009 will feature a ton of action sequences, so fans should brace themselves. It's going to be a wild rollercoaster from start to finish.

Yamato fights the Armored Division

Sasaki was given orders to eliminate Momonosuke, the heir apparent to the Kozuki family. However, Yamato managed to save him at the last second.

Kaido's daughter is not someone who will go down easily. The preview for this episode shows her overpowering the Armored Division, despite their usage of heavy shields. Yamato is a ridiculously-strong fighter, which means Sasaki has a lot of work cut out for him.

Fans can definitely expect another good showcase from Yamato, who continues to impress them with her strength. She definitely takes after her father in that regard.

Carrot finds her resolve against Perospero

The rabbit Mink remains determined, despite the odds (Image via Toei Animation)

In the previous episode, Big Mom ordered Perospero to shoot down Marco with his candy arrows. The preview for One Piece Episode 1009 shows him readying his bow. Interestingly, the perspective then changes to Wanda and Carrot.

Remember, Perospero bears responsibility for the death of Pedro (back in the Whole Cake Island arc). Carrot still holds a fierce grudge against Perospero, since Pedro was a beloved figure in the Mink community.

During the preview, Carrot is seen holding back tears. However, she finds her resolve and seems to be making her move. With Perospero in clear sight, now is her chance to take action.

Usopp and Nami are still trying to escape

One Piece Episode 1009 picks up where the previous episode left off. Nami and Usopp are still trying to get away from Ulti and Page One, who are clearly superior combatants. At one point, the Straw Hat sniper gets tackled by the much bigger Page One, who takes on his Spinosaurus form.

However, Usopp and Nami are eventually saved by Hihimaru, who clashes swords with Page One. Fans may remember the baboon from the early parts of the Wano Country arc. He was tamed by Tama with her Devil Fruit, the Kibi Kibi no Mi.

The little girl allows Usopp and Nami to make their escape with her pet Komachiyo. Time will tell if they will finally be able to get away.

