One Piece Episode 1009: Release date and time, expected spoilers, and more

The One Piece anime is slowly but surely approaching the beginning of the Onigashima raid’s climax, and One Piece Episode 1009 should further this progress. Fans saw Nami reaffirming her faith in her captain in Episode 1008, a moment which many fans praised online.

Fans also saw Chopper unfortunately contract the Ice Oni virus in Episode 1008, a problematic development considering Chopper must develop an antidote. The chase for Apoo is still on as well, further delaying and causing problems for Chopper’s development of an antidote.

One Piece Episode 1009 poised to continue the anime’s progression to the climax of the Onigashima raid

One Piece Episode 1009: Expected spoilers

By looking at the manga chapter that the prior episode covered, fans can get a good idea of what to expect in One Piece Episode 1009. Episode 1008 covered all of Chapter 995, aside from a section in which Wanda and Carrot finally confront Perospero. In addition, Big Mom and Marco leave the three and head to the live floor in this skipped section as well.

As a result, Episode 1009 will likely start off with this sequence, since these pages were unadapted in Episode 1008. Following this sequence, Episode 1009 will likely cover Yamato versus Sasaki as seen in Chapter 996. The episode being titled Sasaki’s Onslaught - Armored Division vs. Yamato would seem to confirm this inclusion.

1006: I Won't Forgive You! Chopper's Determination

1007: Zoro's Pursuit! Ice Oni in Oni Tag.

1008: Nami Surrenders!? Ulti's Fierce Headbutt

Based on the Episode 1009 preview, it seems Page one and Ulti versus Nami, Usopp, Otama, and Komachiyo will also be adapted. Franky versus Sasaki should be starting in 1009 as well, with the episode’s preview showing Franky being chased by the Numbers member Hatcha.

What will also likely be included are shots of both Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid wandering Onigashima as they make their way to the rooftop. Law is looking for various Poneglyphs in hopes of learning about the Will of D., while Kid and Killer are focused on gathering as many weapons as possible.

Although the two weren’t seen in the Episode 1009 preview, the adaptation of these scenes should be included in the episode itself.

One Piece Episode 1009: Expected release date and time, and where to watch

The currently expected release date and time of Episode 1009 is Saturday, February 5 at 9:00 pm EST. The episode will air at this time on Japan network TV, and then become available through Simulcast streaming services such as Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Unfortunately for international viewers, a subscription to either streaming service is the only way to view the episode immediately as it airs in Japan. For free viewers, the episode will become available to watch for free with ads after some time goes by.

In summation

One Piece Episode 1009 finally brings the Worst Generation and Yonko’s meeting on the roof, often called “Roof Piece” by manga fans. The separation of Big Mom and Marco from Perospero as well as a presumed Law and Kid inclusion lays the immediate stepping stones to the meetup.

Beyond story content, fans can expect the same great animation, soundtrack, and voice acting work seen thus far in the Onigashima raid and Wano arc. While the pacing has been somewhat slow in recent episodes, this is likely so Toei can devote more time behind the scenes to the upcoming “Roof Piece” sequence.

