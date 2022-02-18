Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81 spoiler scans leaked: Gas disables Granolah, Goku vs Gas begins

The tension is palpable in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81, with raw scans revealing that Gas has indeed turned the temperature up. The initial set of draft pages was uploaded, revealing Gas and Granolah’s resolution to their conflict.

With the clash between Gas and Granolah coming to a violent and shocking halt, it seems that it’s Goku’s turn to battle the empowered Gas after the preview pages reveal what occurred between Granolah and Gas.

The show's protagonist clashing with the new villain means business is picking up. The hype mounts as the series is only three days away from release.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 81: Draft pages and prediction

Fans’ excitement was primed after the shocking set of drawings were uploaded, featuring the conclusion to Gas vs. Granolah. The Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 ended with Gas gaining control of himself after being in a rage as his elder brother Elec told him to annihilate all those who stood in his way.

Gas seems to be in control of himself. The draft pages seem to showcase him increasing gravity and making Goku and Vegeta unable to move. Granolah tries to shoot Elec in a rage, but Gas can teleport him out of the way.

In a very shocking maneuver, Gas shatters Granolah’s arms. So Granolah is out for the count, and it looks like Goku will need to step in.

Goku fighting Gas looks very interesting, with teleportation going on in multiple areas. That said, Goku is in Super Saiyan Blue form if the pages are anything to go by. Fans were also floored by the teleportation, implying multiple planets coming in.

The chapter will be released on February 20, 2022, and will be available on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 recap

Granolah and Gas fought long and hard, with Granolah using his superior skills to keep Gas off his guard. Gas started seeing through this, but Granolah pulled out the clone technique and used it to blast Gas down. However, Granolah was badly injured thanks to Gas killing the clones and the clones’ damage backfiring into him.

Despite Macki's objections, Elec managed to unlock Gas’ full power, and he went feral. He beat down Granolah and bashed Macki and Oil out of the way to continue fighting. The chapter concluded with Gas waking up from his feral fury, nodding as Elec told him to annihilate everyone there.

