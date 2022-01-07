10 Dragon Ball characters who are almost unbeatable

Throughout the entire Dragon Ball franchise, there have been so many characters with truly unimaginable levels of power. Whether through the Dragon Balls or harsh training, certain characters just have some skill or power that make them nearly unbeatable.

Even as the series progresses with new power ups and abilities, some characters are truly just about invincible. While this may seem unbelievable, there are plenty of examples to choose from throughout the franchise.

Here are ten Dragon Ball characters who are almost unbeatable.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer, contains some spoilers, and is in no particular order.

These 10 Dragon Ball characters are nearly unbeatable, even against Goku and Vegeta’s most powerful forms and techniques

1) Jiren

Jiren as seen in Dragon Ball Super. (Image via Toei Animation)

Jiren is one of the most powerful and durable characters in all of Dragon Ball. Even against a Mastered Ultra Instinct Goku, he stayed standing through the entire transformation. Goku wasn’t even able to bring Jiren down on his own, and needed the help of both Frieza and Android 17 to finish him off.

2) Granolah

Granolah seen in his colored appearance. (Image via Shueisha)

In the current Dragon Ball Super arc, Granolah makes a wish via the Cerealian Dragon Balls to make him the strongest warrior in the universe. Through this wish, he winds up being stronger than both Ultra Instinct Goku and Ultra Ego Vegeta. While Goku and Vegeta will likely find a way to eclipse Granolah soon, for now the Cerealian Assassin is nigh unbeatable.

3) Gas

Gas (front) seen with Elec in the manga. (Image via Shueisha Shonen Jump)

Gas also had a similar wish to Granolah’s made on his behalf. While Gas didn’t request or want this wish, he still felt its effects and was made one of, if not the strongest in the universe. Granolah seems to be winning their fight, as per the last Dragon Ball Super chapter, but regardless of whether he wins or loses, Gas is still a near unbeatable character.

4) Garlic Jr.

Garlic Jr. as seen in Dragon Ball Z. (Image via Toei Animation)

Garlic Jr. is one of the only immortals present in the Dragon Ball franchise. Primarily part of the Dragon Ball Z saga of the franchise, Garlic Jr. successfully used the Dragon Balls to make him immortal.

While the Z Fighters were able to subdue him two different times, they did so with the help of the Dead Zone and didn’t actually defeat Garlic Jr. Being immortal, this would be nearly, if not totally, impossible to do.

5) Kid Buu

Kid Buu charging up an attack as seen in Dragon Ball Z. (Image via Toei Animation)

Kid Buu is still one of the strongest villains in all of Dragon Ball. Goku had too much on his plate dealing with this pink menace, and as a result he needed Vegeta’s help distracting Kid Buu to prepare the Super Spirit Bomb. The Super Spirit Bomb was made with the energy of quite literally every person in Universe 7, and was the only way to defeat this nearly invincible villain.

6) Beerus

Beerus fighting Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Super. (Image via Toei Animation)

Being a God of Destruction, there are very few who could challenge Beerus to a fight and win. While Dragon Ball Super seems to be building towards Goku achieving this Godly feat, the story isn’t quite there yet. As a result, Beerus remains a near unbeatable force in the world of Dragon Ball.

7) Whis

Whis as seen in Dragon Ball Super. (Image via Toei Animation)

Universe 7’s Angel is also someone who seems nearly unbeatable in Dragon Ball. Possessing Autonomous Ultra Instinct (the technique’s highest form), Whis can quite literally dodge what he can’t even see coming. When he does see it coming, he’s completely untouchable and has incredible strength and technique in martial arts to back it up.

8) Goku

Goku in his Ultra Instinct Sign form. (Image via Toei Animation)

Although barely squeaking onto this list, Goku is also a near unbeatable character in Dragon Ball. Throughout the entire series he’s been a force to be reckoned with. While the original Dragon Ball sees him fail a few times, he very rarely flat out loses from the beginning of Dragon Ball Z onward. Combined with his obsession with training and constant attainment of new forms, Goku looks to be nearly unbeatable for quite some time.

9) Vegeta

Two fan made colorings of Ultra Ego Vegeta. (Image via YouTube)

Like Goku, Vegeta also barely squeaks onto this list but nevertheless deserves his spot here. With the attainment of Ultra Ego, Vegeta now can stand toe-to-toe with nearly anyone in the universe. Prior to Granolah’s left eye awakening, Ultra Ego Vegeta was giving the Cerealian a genuine run for his money.

10) Zeno

Grand Zeno and Future Zeno as seen during the Tournament of Power. (Image via Toei Animation)

Being the Omni King of the Universe, Zeno is arguably the most unbeatable character in all of Dragon Ball. Every single God of Destruction bows their head to him, and for good reason. Zeno has so much power, he blows up planets for fun and erases universes out of anger. One of the most enigmatic characters in all of Dragon Ball, he’s also arguably the most powerful and unbeatable.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider