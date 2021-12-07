Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks' manga adaptation launching late December 2021

The popular Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks anime franchise will receive an inaugural manga adaptation launching later this month. Authored by Daisuke Moriyama, the adaptation will serialize in Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine.

Initially arriving as a video game, Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks also has an anime film and TV adaptation. Adding a manga to the collection is a great choice to expand on the series’ accessibility.

Moriyama is best known for the cult classic Chrono Crusade, which he both wrote and illustrated during the manga’s original run.

Chrono Crusade author to write Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks' inaugural manga adaptation

Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks plot summary

From left to right, Rin Tohsaka, Shirou Emiya, and Saber as they're seen in the TV anime adaptation. (Image via Ufotable Studio)

Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks centers on Shirou Emiya, a teenager who is unwillingly thrust into the fifth Holy Grail War. Orphaned by the previous Holy Grail conflict, Shirou was subsequently adopted by Kiritsugu Emiya.

In the Holy Grail War, combatants fight with magic and summoned champions. These champions are either inspired by historical figures from the past or adhere to mythological origins. Shirou summons his champion (also called servant), Saber, after being attacked by another Lancer class foe.

Shirou then joins forces with secondary protagonist Rin Tohsaka and her champion, Archer. This marks his official entry into the Holy Grail War and with it, his desire to prevent any future tragedy arising from Grail disputes.

Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks manga information

The cover art for Volume 1 of Daisuke Moriyama's best known work, Chrono Crusade. (Image via Kadokawa)

Releasing on 26 December 2021, Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks will debut in Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine.

Daisuke Moriyama, best known for his original work Chrono Crusade, is set to pen the adaptation. The author is expected to incorporate his usual qualities and styles in the Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks' manga venture.

Starting out as a video game, Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks has also been adapted into an anime TV series and film. This will be the series’ first bow as a manga.

In summation

Daisuke Moriyama of Chrono Crusade fame is slated to pen a Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks manga adaptation. The series is set to debut in the December 26 issue of Kadokawa’s Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine.

Starting out as a video game, Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks follows the story of Shirou Emiya and friend Rin Tohsaka as they fight to change the Holy Grail War.

The anime adaptation adheres to the video game's narrative very closely, whereas the movie takes some liberties.

Be sure to look out for more Fate/stay night Unlimited Bladeworks manga news, leading up to its launch on 26 December 2021.

