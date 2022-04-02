How can Demon Slayer's Nezuko survive without eating?

Fans can say that Nezuko Kamado is the most loveable demon in the entirety of Demon Slayer. She might not be a part of the 12 Demon Moons, but she has the potential to overpower an Upper-Rank demon with ease.

Unlike other demons who survive on blood, Nezuko never really needs it, and she doesn’t even consume human food either.

Moreover, Nezuko has never shown any signs of undernourishment as she is always ready to assist her brother with her overwhelming strength and deadly Blood Demon Art.

How can Nezuko resist blood and survive without it in Demon Slayer?

In Demon Slayer, human blood is a source for increasing demons’ strength and powers, so they hunt and devour them. Demons are basically immortal and can survive without eating for over a millennium with ease.

However, they require blood to gain mighty feats like quick regeneration and maintain their composure.

dana, THE sanemi stan @BOSSNEMl This scene is a very impressive moment for Nezuko but it pains me for Sanemi because he must feel so guilty, like if this demon can resist his blood and can live without hurting anyone, why couldn't his mother live like that too? This scene is a very impressive moment for Nezuko but it pains me for Sanemi because he must feel so guilty, like if this demon can resist his blood and can live without hurting anyone, why couldn't his mother live like that too? https://t.co/GD71RINR9p

Nezuko can survive without a single drop of blood and even resists Sanemi Shinazugawa’s rarest Marechi Blood, impossible for a demon to do. The only time she shows her desire to devour a human is when she breaks her muzzle and transforms into her Awaken Form.

Although it was the blood that was driving her mad, it was not that she wanted to eat humans. Nezuko did forget her brother’s existence beside her in her frenzied state, as she had done at the story’s beginning. This showcases the instincts of a demon and its bloodlust, but she does not bow down to them.

лизонька @poteytox ˢʰʰ ⁿᵉᶻᵘᵏᵒ ⁱˢ ˢˡᵉᵉᵖⁱⁿᵍ ˢʰʰ ⁿᵉᶻᵘᵏᵒ ⁱˢ ˢˡᵉᵉᵖⁱⁿᵍ https://t.co/9I0V0t1uxo

Unlike other demons in Demon Slayer, Nezuko relies on sleep, which recuperates her lost energy. However, her sleep intervals are abnormal as they can take up to a week or a month before she wakes up.

In the first part of the anime, when Tanjiro Kamado received his swordsmanship training from Urokodaki Sakonji, his sister slept for over six months.

Also, while Nezuko was asleep, Sakonji performed Hypnotic Suggestion on her to make her think that all humans are her family. This is why she sees a fragment of her family on each person as they remind the protagonist of her loved ones. As a result, she is able to keep away from harming humans and sees demons as the enemy.

Moreover, she also has a bamboo muzzle in her mouth that the Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka gave her to hide her fangs and help control her bloodlust. All these factors combined help Nezuko stay away from human blood and flesh.

Edited by Ravi Iyer