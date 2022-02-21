×
Create
Notifications

Nezuko's Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer explained

Nezuko heals Tengen with her Blood Demon Art (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nezuko heals Tengen with her Blood Demon Art (Image via Sportskeeda)
Praveen Kumar
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 21, 2022 12:52 PM IST
Feature

Nezuko is the most popular and pivotal character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. After the massacre of the Kamado family in the absence of Tanjiro, she became the sole survivor, albeit at the cost of becoming a demon.

Nezuko along with her brother embarks on a journey to become human again as well as to kill Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon responsible for killing her family and turning her into a demon. Nezuko has developed a feeling of consideration for each and every person she encounters.

Moreover, she has a strong resistance to blood and can survive without devouring any human life. She is the only demon who has shown greater potential without consuming a single drop of blood, and her Blood Demon Art could even overpower the Upper Ranks of the 12 Demon Moons.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko's Blood Demon Art uses pyrokinesis

Nezuko possesses a unique Blood Demon Art of pyrokinesis, which is unusual for a demon to have such an ability that uses the fire element, as it is lethal to the demons. This might be due to her family coming from the lineage of Sun Breathing users, as they exercised this technique as a ritual dance every year.

She demonstrated her Blood Demon Art of Exploding Blood while burning Rui’s tough threads, which helped Tanjiro in performing his Sun Breathing style for the first time with a broken Nichirin Sword.

Blood Demon Art: Exploding Blood// Nezuko Kamado 🌸 https://t.co/tOJRu3iard

Later, in Demon Slayer's Mugen Train Arc, she used her pyrokinesis in a different way, by waking up Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu who got caught up in Enmu’s Blood Demon Art of Dream Manipulation.

Fans got to see her true potential in the Demon Slayer's Entertainment District, where she overpowered the Upper-Rank Six, Daki. After entering her awakened form, her Blood Demon Art became more potent and lethal. She was able to control her blood splashes on Daki telekinetically and severely burned her. Daki was unable to heal or regenerate.

No one talk about how nezuko use her blood demon art to minimize the damage & save em twitter.com/_Zxrxjurx_kny/…

The Demon Slayers finally got to decapitate both the Upper-Rank Six Demons in the Entertainment District Arc. Nezuko saved everyone from Gyutaro's explosion by suppressing the damage with her Blood Demon Art.

⚠️DEMON SLAYER SPOILERS ⚠️------Nezuko uses her blood demon art on tengen#DemonSlayer #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/nE1tHb1bB9

Inosuke and Tengen, who were dying from Gyutaro’s poison were saved by Nezuko. With her technique, she was capable of burning the poison by setting each of them in flames. Also, she turned Tanjiro’s Nichirin sword into crimson red, which helped him gain the upper hand against Hantengu’s clones.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art is different than other demons as it is of a fire nature which is deadly to all the demons including Muzan. However, despite being a demon, she can use her abilities in the favor of humankind.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी