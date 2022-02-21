Nezuko's Blood Demon Art in Demon Slayer explained

Nezuko is the most popular and pivotal character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. After the massacre of the Kamado family in the absence of Tanjiro, she became the sole survivor, albeit at the cost of becoming a demon.

Nezuko along with her brother embarks on a journey to become human again as well as to kill Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon responsible for killing her family and turning her into a demon. Nezuko has developed a feeling of consideration for each and every person she encounters.

Moreover, she has a strong resistance to blood and can survive without devouring any human life. She is the only demon who has shown greater potential without consuming a single drop of blood, and her Blood Demon Art could even overpower the Upper Ranks of the 12 Demon Moons.

Demon Slayer: Nezuko's Blood Demon Art uses pyrokinesis

Nezuko possesses a unique Blood Demon Art of pyrokinesis, which is unusual for a demon to have such an ability that uses the fire element, as it is lethal to the demons. This might be due to her family coming from the lineage of Sun Breathing users, as they exercised this technique as a ritual dance every year.

She demonstrated her Blood Demon Art of Exploding Blood while burning Rui’s tough threads, which helped Tanjiro in performing his Sun Breathing style for the first time with a broken Nichirin Sword.

Later, in Demon Slayer's Mugen Train Arc, she used her pyrokinesis in a different way, by waking up Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu who got caught up in Enmu’s Blood Demon Art of Dream Manipulation.

Fans got to see her true potential in the Demon Slayer's Entertainment District, where she overpowered the Upper-Rank Six, Daki. After entering her awakened form, her Blood Demon Art became more potent and lethal. She was able to control her blood splashes on Daki telekinetically and severely burned her. Daki was unable to heal or regenerate.

The Demon Slayers finally got to decapitate both the Upper-Rank Six Demons in the Entertainment District Arc. Nezuko saved everyone from Gyutaro's explosion by suppressing the damage with her Blood Demon Art.

Inosuke and Tengen, who were dying from Gyutaro’s poison were saved by Nezuko. With her technique, she was capable of burning the poison by setting each of them in flames. Also, she turned Tanjiro’s Nichirin sword into crimson red, which helped him gain the upper hand against Hantengu’s clones.

Nezuko’s Blood Demon Art is different than other demons as it is of a fire nature which is deadly to all the demons including Muzan. However, despite being a demon, she can use her abilities in the favor of humankind.

