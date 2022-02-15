3 Demon Slayer characters who Inosuke can beat (& 3 he never will)

Inosuke Hashibira is one of the most popular characters from Demon Slayer. Raised by boars, this character’s survival and flexibility is far superior compared to other demon hunters. He has an extremely aggressive fighting style and wields two Nichirin blades while fighting against demons.

He is a strong and capable demon hunter whose contribution was vital during the fight against some of the strongest demons. While he can beat a few characters from the series, there are a few he cannot surpass simply because of their natural talent and skill.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga, and the list is in no particular order.

Demon Slayer: Characters Inosuke can beat

1) Genya

Genya Shinazugawa is Sanemi’s younger brother who decided to join the Demon Slayer Corps. However, he cannot perform breathing techniques like his brother.

To compensate for his inability to use breathing techniques, he perfected his marksmanship and used a double barrel shotgun filled with Nichirin bullets. Inosuke is extremely fast and his aggressive fighting style combined with his breathing techniques makes him extremely strong.

Genya will be unable to enhance his physical abilities since he is not fighting against a demon. Inosuke will be able to beat Genya with ease.

2) Murata

Given Inosuke’s history with Murata, Inosuke will surely look forward to fighting against him. While Murata’s powers were not really shown in the series, he was a side character who was fighting against the puppets controlled by Rui’s sister.

In addition to that, Inosuke becomes ridiculously strong towards the end of the manga. His performance against Doma showed the extent to which he has grown in Demon Slayer. He would be able to beat Murata with ease.

3) Kyogai

During the earlier stages of Demon Slayer, Tanjiro struggled against the Drum Demon. However, given Inosuke’s progression, his fast reflexes and flexibility will lend him the victory against this demon.

Inosuke’s Beast Breathing allows him to make quick and powerful movements that would be perfect for beating the Drum Demon. The Demon is not really quick or powerful. Its destructive abilities lie in those drums.

Inosuke will easily close in on the demon and decapitate it with ease.

Characters that Inosuke cannot beat

1) Gyomei Himejima

Gyomei Himejima is the strongest Hashira in Demon Slayer. His raw power is far superior compared to his peers, and he was strong enough to take on Kokushibo.

His ability to take on Kokushibo while saving Sanemi from the Upper Moon 1’s deadly attacks showcases his skill. Unfortunately, the rugged mountain boy doesn’t stand a chance against the Stone Hashira.

2) Sanemi Shinazugawa

The Wind Hashira is one of the most ruthless demon hunters who has ridiculous amounts of strength and speed. His endurance is something others cannot come close to.

His contribution during the fight against Muzan was extremely important. He was able to activate the Demon Slayer Mark which enhances the physical abilities drastically.

He would beat Inosuke with ease as the Beast Breathing user does not have any countermeasures to Sanemi’s attacks.

3) Kokushibo

Koksuhibo is one of the strongest demons in Demon Slayers. He is the upper Moon 1, and he happened to be Yoriichi Tsukiguni’s elder brother when he was human.

He created his own breathing technique called the Breath of the Moon. He was so strong that it took the combined efforts of Gyomei, Sanemi, Genya and Muichiro to defeat him.

Therefore, Inosuke will never be able to engage Kokushibo on his own.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul