5 popular characters voiced by Griffin Burns, the Genshin Impact VA of 'Childe' Tartaglia

Genshin Impact voice actors play a key role in bringing the citizens of Teyvat to life.

May it be the main villain, a playable character, or even an NPC, it is the voices of these characters and the personalities imparted to them that make the world of Genshin Impact such a memorable one.

Today, the Genshin Impact community is celebrating the birthday of one of the game’s most beloved English voice actors, Griffin Burns, who is the VA behind the Fatui Harbinger Tartaglia aka Childe.

Griffin Burns has been in the voice-over industry for quite a while now, and throughout his career, he has brought to life some very memorable anime characters.

Today’s article will talk about some of the more popular characters that Griffin Burns has brought to life over the years.

5 popular anime characters voiced by Genshin Impact’s Griffin Burns

#1. Ryota Suzui (Kakegurui)

Genshin Impact's Griffin burns has played Ryota Suzui (image via Kakegurui)

Genshin Impact’s Griffin Burns has done the English voice-over of Kakegurui’s protagonist, Ryota Suzui, who starts out as simple and plain but has a very drastic character development by the end of Season 2.

From the moment he meets the eccentric gambling addict Jabami Umeko, he starts gaining a voice of his own as the narrative progresses, and is no longer called a “Pochi” while being treated as Mary’s livestock.

While not a complicated character at first, Griffin Burns does a great job at progressing his character development. Much like Yumeko, Ryota too starts developing complicated characteristic traits.

#2. Ritsuka Fujimaru (Fate/Grand Order)

Genshin Impact's Griffin burns has played Ritsuka Fujimua (image via Fate/Grand Order)

Griffin Burns has also worked on the Fate series, where he brought to life the character of Ritsuka Fujimaru in Grand Order.

Like any anime protagonist who wishes to save the world from impending doom, Ritsuka comes with a very straightforward personality and not many complications. The Genshin Impact VA did not have all too tough a time voicing Ritsuka in Grand Order.

#3. Geordo/Geralt Stuart (My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!)

Genshin Impact's Griffin burns has played Geralt Stuart (image via My Next Life as a Villainess)

In the popular isekai anime series “My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!”, Genshin Impact’s Griffin Burns plays one of the main leads, Geordo Stuart.

Geordo has been one of the more complicated characters that the voice actor has worked on because, in the anime, he is portrayed as a very flawed character. He is a sadist by nature, who completes every talk with ease, which is why he is often bored with the life around him.

His prodigal talent and ego are what have kept him emotionally stunted throughout the series, however, Geordo understands this flaw in his nature. But he wants to actively learn about the world around him through his fiancee Catarina Claes.

#4. Akira Fudo (Devilman: Crybaby)

Genshin Impact's Griffin burns has played Akira Fudo (image via Devilman: Crybaby)

Devilman: Crybaby has been one of the more popular anime titles on Netflix ever since its release in 2018. In the series, the Genshin Impact VA plays the Devilman himself, Akira Fudo, who has one of the most drastic transformations in personality by the end of the anime.

Akira Fudo is initially portrayed as a kind-hearted but cowardly person, who is also very emotional at the same time. However, after his fusion with Amon, he becomes quite aggressive, headstrong, and perverse in his desires.

It’s his meek and reluctant nature that causes the fusion with Amon to create a Devilman who is much more brooding and violent in nature.

#5. Vinegar Doppio (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Genshin Impact's Griffin burns has played Vinegar Doppio (image via JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Vinegar Doppio is one of the major antagonists in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. Characters in any JoJo series are incredibly memorable, and each of them comes with their own quirks and over-the-top personality.

In the series, Vinegar is first shown to be a kind-hearted and honest person, however, he is bipolar and has a Dissociative Identity Disorder, which often leads him to have hallucinations that make him talk to inanimate objects.

In the fight scene, he is constantly shifting between his two personalities of Doppio and Diavolo, making him an incredibly complicated character to portray for Griffin Burns. However, the Genshin Impact VA does an incredible job of bringing this antagonist to life and making him one of the most memorable supporting characters in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure yet.

