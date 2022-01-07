The 12 biggest anime coming in 2022

From the final seasons of Fruits Baskets and Black Clover to the premiere of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean, this past year had some watershed moments in the anime world. Several series ended dramatically with more finales on the horizon.

But it's not all about endings. Exciting new shows and movies are headed this way. Here are 12 of the most tantalizing projects headed to screens, both large and small.

2022 will be a year of earth-shattering moments in anime

1) Attack On Titan: The Final Season Part 2

Attack on Titan has been a huge crossover hit since its arrival, but now it's coming to an end. How will the saga wrap its loose threads? Will we finally get an answer to whether Eren Yeager is a hero or a villain?

There are a whole lot of questions fans want answers to, meaning this season is bound to be action packed and high on drama. Season 4 Part 2 starts in January, 2022.

2) Fruits Baskets: Prelude

Yes, Fruits Baskets ended in 2021 but that doesn't mean the saga is over just yet. On 18 February 2022 ,the series's prequel, Prelude, hits theaters. It's an adaptation of The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya, all about the parents of the main man, Tohru, and how they fell in love.

It looks to depict Kyoko's beginnings, as she leaves her checkered past behind. And if that wasn't enough, the film is said to include new material set after the finale of the series.

3) Black Clover

Another series that (supposedly) ended in 2021, Black Clover is premiering a full-length movie in 2022. The smash hit anime went out with a dynamite cliffhanger, meaning the film is likely to blow people's minds with twists and turns.

Although the release date is TBA, it's sure to dominate screens around the world. It could be the biggest anime movie of the year.

4) Komi Can't Communicate Season 2

Komi Can't Communicate is a long look at social anxiety set against the backdrop of high school. On the surface, Komi Shouko comes off as aloof and stuck-up, as she doesn't communicate with her classmates.

But new kid Tadano knows the truth: Komi is just too shy to talk to anyone else. Now he's trying to pull Komi out of her shell and realize her full potential.

Season 2 will depict how far Komi has come along. It will arrive on Netflix in April 2022.

5) Spy x Family

Twilight, Yor and their adopted daughter Anya are all hiding dark secrets from the world at large and the stakes couldn't be higher. Twilight is a Cold War spy who must start a family in order to sidle up to a target.

So he hires Yor to play the role of dutiful wife while secretly leading the clandestine life of an assassin. Anya, who is telepathic, knows about her parents' alter egos and is delighted to play along.

Now audiences get to watch the trio come together as a genuine family to keep playing spy games and to survive. It hits screens in April 2022.

6) My Hero Academia Season 6

In the latest season of the blockbuster anime, the dreaded Meta Liberation Front and the nefarious League of Villains have joined forces to form the Paranormal Liberation Front!

Now that All Might has gifted him an epic quirk, it's up to Izuku Midoriya and the gang to stop the P.N.F. in what promises to be the most action-packed event of the anime.

My Hero Academia Season 6 takes flight in Fall 2022.

7) Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War

The final chapters of Bleach's epic 15 year run may have divided readers, but fans of the anime got even less. The series was cut rather short due to its cancelation and didn't even get to finish the final narrative arcs.

Well, fret not, Bleach fans! Thousand Year Blood-War will be waged on TV, starting in October 2022. Since the anime will have more time to plan out the conclusion, there's a chance the final arc won't feel so slap-dash.

8) The Devil's a Part Timer Season 2

Good things come to those who wait, and fans of The Devil is a Part-Timer have waited quite a long time for Season 2. But after nearly 10 years, they can finally breathe easy.

The hilarious comedy anime is back and looks to be as great as ever. The Devil King - everyone's favorite MgRonald's burger-flipper - is still toiling away in fast-food to support his out-of-time gang. Fans will be able to follow the high jinks of Devil King, Maou, Ashiya, Emilia and the rest starting in July 2022.

9) Orient

Orient follows Musashi, a defiant teenage boy living under the brutal rule of a Demon horde. He and his best friend Kojiro dream of one day being the greatest fighters in the world to lead the revolt against their Demon overlords.

But as they grow older, they lose the passion and fire which drove them. Now, the two look to find their way into regular society. 150 years of Demon rule, however, has a breaking point and Musashi may just see his dream fulfilled. Audiences can watch Musashi's journey on 5 January 2022.

10) Dragon Ball Super Hero

The second in the Dragon Ball Super line and 21st overall in the franchise, the film brings the classic back to the masses! In the latest installment, the newly re-formed Red Ribbon Gang is back and stronger than ever. Androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 are looking for revenge and Goku's the target. The film hits screens April 2022.

11) Chainsaw Man

The hit manga Chainsaw Man is finally getting a much anticipated anime adaptation in 2022! In an alternate historical version of 1997, Denji is recruited by the Public Safety Division to become a government Devil Hunter. Harrowing events in his past have led him to adopt a Devil form as Chainsaw Man, a powerful warrior.

Denji faces Devils, Fiends, Hybrids, the Yakuza and even the Soviet Union in what promises to be an action-packed anime blockbuster. The release date is TBA.

12) One Piece Film: Red

Set to release on 6 August 2022, One Piece Film: Red is the 15th movie in the epic anime franchise and the first to have mangaka Eiichiro Oda hands-on the whole time. There isn't a lot of info about the plot as of yet.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul