Devil Is a Part-Timer season 2 episode 2 release date and time, where to watch and more

Devil Is a Part-Timer is a popular Japanese light novel series that has received an anime adaptation. The light novel was written by Satoshi Wagahara and the illustrations were done by Oniku. The first season of the anime series, produced by White Fox, was a hit and fans were quite excited for the second season to be released.

Now that the second season, produced by 3Hz, is finally here, fans are excited to watch the second episode of Devil Is a Part-Timer. The upcoming episode will be released in a couple of days. Let’s take a look at all the relevant release details about the upcoming episode of the series.

Devil Is a Part-Timer season 2 episode 2 release details

According to sources, episode 2 of the second season will be released on July 21, 2022. All the latest episodes will be available on Crunchyroll for international viewers. Japanese viewers will be able to access the weekly episodes on numerous channels such as Tokyo MX, MBS, BS-11 and AT-X. This series, much like most anime series, maintains a release schedule. However, the release date is subject to change if unforeseen circumstances delay the release process. The release times for various regions have been mentioned below:

Australian Time: 12:30 am (July 22)

Indian Time: 8 pm (July 21)

European Time: 4:30 pm (July 21)

British Time: 3:30 pm (July 21)

Pacific Daylight Time: 7:30 am (July 21)

Central Daylight Time: 9:30 am (July 21)

Eastern Daylight Time: 10:30 am (July 21)

A quick recap of Devil Is a Part-Timer season 2 episode 1

CookieBeast @CBeast555

#anime So happy The Devil is a Part timer season 2 is here. The first episode was funny especially the ending So happy The Devil is a Part timer season 2 is here. The first episode was funny especially the ending #anime https://t.co/DUMTq1ZBTp

Things have been the same since Ashiya was annoyed by Urushihara’s behavior. The former promised to give the latter some training in household work. Emi and Sadao sensed weird energy when they were at home, but paid no attention to it. Sadao left for work and Chiho expressed her interest in coming to Sadao’s house.

An argument started to develop and this led to Emi almost chopping Sadao who held a fruit on top of his head. That later transformed into a child. Her name was Alas Ramus and the protagonist of Devil Is A Part-Timer asked her about her parents. The child later revealed that Emi and Satan were her parents. This caused an absolute pandemonium and everyone was trying to figure out the details of what happened.

Devil Is a Part-Timer plot

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll Housekeeping Boot Camp 🧹 (via The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 2) Housekeeping Boot Camp 🧹 (via The Devil is a Part Timer! Season 2) https://t.co/sroBYaPoWb

Demon Lord Satan attempts to take over the land of Ente Isla. However, his attempts of conquering this land was foiled by this hero who is known as Emilia. This hero forced Satan to retreat from the battle and the Demon Lord Satan found himself in a portal that led to the human world. He landed in modern day Tokyo and was quite frustrated since he didn’t have any magic. Luckily he was accompanied by his loyal general, Alciel and they swore to conquer Ente Isla once they found their way back home.

Satan disguises himself as a human being that goes by the name of Sadao Maou and ends up working in a local fast food chain. Sadao aims to grow in the corporate world and later become the ruler of planet Earth. Stay tuned for more manga and anime updates as 2022 progresses.

