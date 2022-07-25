Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 4 release date, what to expect, and more

With the addition of a new character to Call of the Night’s storyline, things are getting more interesting. Being an aloof individual, Ko Yamori thought he had no friends until he met his childhood friend, Akira Asai. Initially, Nazuna didn’t seem like the person who would get jealous of Yamori having a new friend in his life, but the third episode cleared up the confusion.

Yamori eventually busted Nazuna’s unbothered demeanor after confronting her and finding out that she indeed hates Akira. Yamori assured Nazuna that he was not going to school, but he still didn’t confront Akira with his final answer. Now having two friends who apparently don’t like each other, what comes next for Yamori will be revealed in the fourth episode of Call of the Night.

When will Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 4 be released?

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 4 will be released on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 12:55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitame block. The new anime adaptation will not be available on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. Surprisingly, even the enormous anime catalog of Crunchyroll does not contain Call of the Night.

Fortunately enough, fans can easily breathe now that the series is available on HiDive with a paid subscription, ranging from 4.99$ a month to 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a two-week free trial. Moreover, fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of Call of the Night on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The fourth episode will be released as per the schedule listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10:00 am PDT

Central time: 12:00 pm CDT

Eastern time: 1:00 pm EDT

British time: 6:00 pm BST

Indian time: 10:30 pm IST

European time: 7:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 2:30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 01:00 am PHT

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 recap

Akira waited for Yamori to call her through the transceiver, but he never did. However, she was happy to see him again and was curious to know why he is not coming to school. A brief glimpse of their past showed Yamori recalling the moment Akira befriended him. The former was genuinely disappointed with himself as he didn’t realize that he indeed had a friend sooner.

As Yamori assured Akira, he hurriedly leaves Nazuna’s apartment, which raised suspicion. Although Yamori and Akira were happy to run into each other, they didn’t have anything to contribute to the conversation and sat in dead silence. Nazuna trailed after Yamori, and upon finding him with his new friend, she started teasing them both.

She eventually revealed her vampire status to Akira while drinking blood from Yamori’s neck. At a cafe, Akira showed concern for Yamori and asked him to come to school with her. Nazuna questioned Akira about why she did not call him all this time.

After Nazuna left the diner, Yamori became a little frantic about whether she was mad at him, and his suspicion turned out to be true. The latter confronts the former and tells her he has no intention of going back to school and has already decided to become a vampire. Before daybreak hit the city, Nazuna kissed Yamori and left.

What to expect from Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 4?

The title of Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 4 is yet to come out, and the preview remains undisclosed as of now. But one thing remains clear: Yamori’s fourth night will be different. Apart from Nazuna, he also has to spend some time with Akira. Moreover, as Yamori has decided to become a vampire, he has yet to confront his childhood friend, which will not be an easy job.

