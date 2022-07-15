Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 2 recap - “Do You Do LINE?”

With its spectacular premiere, Call of the Night became one of the most popular anime adaptations of 2022. Obviously, the first episode served as an introduction where it revealed the primary characters of the series, a young 14-year-old boy, Ko Yamori, and an easily flustered vampire, Nazuna Nanakusa.

Nazuna’s human facade was quickly busted by Ko when she drank his blood after biting the latter’s neck. Although Ko was startled at first by the thought of turning into a vampire, he later conceded that it is better to become an immortal bloodsucking predator rather than lament over his boredom.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 2 is titled “Do You Do LINE?” and the following article will briefly break down Episode 2 by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 2 highlights

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 2 - Ko Yamori made up his mind

andi ☕ @KohiBlend nazuna | call of the night episode 2 nazuna | call of the night episode 2 💛 nazuna | call of the night episode 2 https://t.co/WSPvpTGGas

Ko’s first night out alone didn’t go as he presumed, but he now has a reason to continue what he started. Ko was scared of turning into a vampire; however, now he wants to become one, and that too with the help of the only vampire girl he met a few hours ago, named Nazuna Nanakusa.

Falling in love with a vampire is the only way for a human to become one of them. Interestingly, Ko agreed to the condition and is determined to become a vampire at any cost. Ko is a pretty serious guy who doesn’t back off easily, which is why he formally declared that he is going to fall in love with Nazuna, which made the latter red-faced.

RecklessPeggy @RecklessPeggy Call of the Night episode 2 was good! I'm really liking the character interactions, they're fun! Call of the Night episode 2 was good! I'm really liking the character interactions, they're fun! https://t.co/fQRFe6xA29

Lately, Ko has been getting a little obsessive about Nazuna, as he easily gets anxious when she's not by his side. After Nazuna and Ko found each other, the former acted casually by saying that she was looking for other guys to suck blood from, which made the latter a little unnerved.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 2 - Nazuna’s giant phone

Kingpingamer @kingpinover9000 I guess Nazuna's cellular phone should be a clue on how long she's been alive in this world. I guess Nazuna's cellular phone should be a clue on how long she's been alive in this world. https://t.co/VlDfF1Y9X8

Ko wanted to get in touch with Nazuna, so he asked the latter for her mobile number. In a dramatic way, Nazuna asked Ko if he uses the Line app, just to tease the latter, as she didn't seem to have a cellphone herself. Nazuna never had the need to own a cellphone, but she bought one ages ago, which hilariously looked more like a military-grade satellite phone.

Ayther @Ayther2 Découvrez toutes les infos concernant la sortie de l'épisode 2 de Call of the Night ! Quelle date de sortie ? A quelle heure ? ayther.fr/call-of-the-ni… Découvrez toutes les infos concernant la sortie de l'épisode 2 de Call of the Night ! Quelle date de sortie ? A quelle heure ?ayther.fr/call-of-the-ni… https://t.co/wzQU0Rjdsn

Nazuna is happy with her big cell phone, but she doesn't want to carry it around. Ko got frustrated and didn’t even let Nazuna drink his blood, as it was not the phone that was bothering him. Ko openly admitted that he didn’t like the idea of Nazuna finding other guys to drink blood from.

Finally, Nazuna broke the ice by revealing that she was actually looking for Ko all this time. She was initially embarrassed to confess that to Ko, which is why she lied in the first place.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 2 - Ko’s sad transceiver story

Ko’s transceivers made Nazuna get thrilled like never before and she wanted to know why the former had it in his possession. Ko explained that he initially bought a pair of transceivers in his childhood in an attempt to make friends by hiding one of them in a place where it can’t be easily found.

Ko expected someone to pick the hidden transceiver and his wish indeed came true; however, no one has called him to date, and neither did he ever push the button. Hearing this saddening story about Ko, Nazuna couldn’t help herself from laughing out loud.

Kaizen @Kaizen_Anime Die schönsten Beine der Season



(Call of the Night) Die schönsten Beine der Season (Call of the Night) https://t.co/T47MRDuTN9

They flew to the school’s rooftop, where Ko started teasing Nazuna by calling her Nazuna-chan instead of using the honorific “san” because the former wanted to befriend the latter formally.

Later that night, Ko was puzzled by the thought of what happened to the other pair of transceivers, and all of a sudden, he received a call, but it wasn’t from Nazuna. Out of the blue, a strange girl who apparently seemed to be Ko's classmate, addressed the latter by his name from behind.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far