Call of the Night Season 2 Episode 2 release date, what to expect, and more

Call of the Night has become one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2022. After its premiere on July 8, 2022, the anime took the internet by storm with its beautiful artwork, exceptional character designs, and spellbinding animation by Liden Films. The production house garnered a lot of praise for its fascinating work from anime and non-anime enthusiasts.

Fans loyal to the manga were stunned by the first episode of Call of the Night, as it was more than one could have envisioned. Episode 1 had a fantastic start by introducing Ko Yamori and Nazuna Nanakusa, who became fan favorites in no time. However, many enchanting characters in the series are yet to be revealed.

Call of the Night episode 2 season 2 will be released on HiDive

Call of the Night episode 2 season 2 will be released on July 15, 2022, Friday at 1:10 am JST. The series is currently unavailable on popular streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. Even the massive anime catalog of Crunchyroll does not include Call of the Night.

However, fans can cheer up as the series is available on Hidive exclusively with a paid subscription. HiDive is currently offering two membership plans, 4.99$ a month or 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a 14-days free trial.

Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of Call of the Night Season 2 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10:30 am PDT

Central time: 12:30 pm CDT

Eastern time: 01:30 pm EDT

British time: 06:30 pm BST

Indian time: 11:00 pm IST

European time: 07:30 pm CEST

Australian time: 3:00 am ACDT

Philippines time: 01:30 am PHT

Japanese time: 10:10 am JST

Call of the Night Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Episode 1 kicked off by introducing the show's protagonist, Ko Yamori, who was sneaking outside his house at midnight as if he didn't want to wake anyone up. It was Ko's first time wandering alone in the nighttime, so he was thrilled to experience what daytime doesn't offer.

Ko is a reclusive and panic-stricken individual and easily gets startled by anything, even a notification tone is enough to make his heart beat rise to twice the normal rate. Lately, Ko is not getting enough sleep because of his insomnia, affecting his academic and social life. However, nothing bothers Ko anymore as he is happy being alone.

Apart from enjoying his solitary life and suffering from insomnia, Ko also does not understand the concept of being together with someone. When one of his classmates tried to confess her feelings to Ko, he got confused and said he didn't know how dating works. Ko didn't straight away reject the girl's proposal, but in a way, he broke her heart.

Ko comes across a mysterious girl named Nazuna Nanakusa, who caught the latter buying beer and teased him a little. Ko was scared of being accompanied by Nazuna, whom he had never met, but the latter took a great interest in the former. Together, they strolled around the city, and then, out of the blue, Nazuna invited Ko to her house.

During their sleepover, Ko discovered Nazuna was a vampire when the latter bit the former's neck. Nazuna clarified the process of becoming a vampire to Ko and assured him that one doesn't turn into a vampire that easily. Nazuna further explained to Ko that a human who wants to become a vampire has to fall in love with an existing one.

What to expect from Call of the Night Season 2 Episode 2?

The title of Call of the Night episode 2 season 2 remains undisclosed. However, a recent preview of the second episode mentioned, "Are you ready for the 2nd night," which means Ko Yamori is again going to pull an all-nighter alongside her newfound vampire friend, Nazuna Nanakusa.

Unlike her contemporaries, Nazuna doesn't like to help someone transform into a vampire. However, she chose to break her own code and help Ko become one by making the latter fall in love with her.

