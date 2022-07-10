Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 2 release date, what to expect, & more

Made in Abyss is finally back with Season 2, The Golden City of the Scorching Sun, continuing with the unprecedented adventure from where it left off in the 2020 movie, Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul. Season 2 introduced an expedition group named Ganja, and its members included Vueko, Belafu, and Wazukyan, along with other minor characters.

Transitioning back to the present, the episode continues the adventure of Riko, Reg, and Nanachi, showing how they were descending through the fifth layer “Sea of Corpses” to reach the sixth layer “Capital of the Unreturned”. With the growing anticipation, fans of Made in Abyss are eager to know what the future holds for Riko, Reg, and Nanachi, and what happened to Ganja.

When will Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 2 be released?

Made in Abyss Season 2 “The Golden City of the Scorching Sun” Episode 2 will be released on July 13, 2022, at 10:30 JST. Currently, Season 2 is not available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. However, fans can watch the latest episodes exclusively on HiDive with a paid subscription.

HiDive is currently offering two membership plans, 4.99$ a month or 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a 14-days free trial. Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of Made in Abyss Season 2 on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 7:30 am PDT

Central time: 9:30 am CDT

Eastern time: 10:30 am EDT

British time: 3:30 pm BST

Indian time: 8:00 pm IST

European time: 1:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 8:30 pm ACDT

Philippines time: 7:00 pm PHT

Japanese time: 10:30 pm JST

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 1 recap

Re:Frain @_R3FRAIN 🏿 Made in Abyss season 2 is already a 10/10 me thinks Made in Abyss season 2 is already a 10/10 me thinks 👴🏿 https://t.co/NXYAF14Uyd

Episode 1 of Season 2 kicked off with a new character, Vueko, recalling her traumatic childhood involving a man who used to abuse her both mentally and physically. One fated day Vueko’s abusive guardian came across a wrecked ship filled with dead people, with only one old man holding onto the compass that was seen around Vueko’s neck.

Sometime later, Vueko escaped her abusive guardian and joined the Ganja led by Wazukyan and Belafu. Despite having little self-esteem, Vueko became one of the Three Sages of Ganja. Vueko claims that she could conquer anything possible, but getting over her sea sickness is impossible.

Demonius @Insanitius Reminder for season 2 to watch if you haven't the movie Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, as it is the direct sequel to season 1 and it covers the events previous to this new season. Aside from it being an amazing cinematic experience that is more than worth the watch. Reminder for season 2 to watch if you haven't the movie Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul, as it is the direct sequel to season 1 and it covers the events previous to this new season. Aside from it being an amazing cinematic experience that is more than worth the watch. https://t.co/mbqrqA9qkj

Vueko started questioning her beauty and even deemed herself to be unworthy, but Belafu made the former realize what true beauty is by simply iterating that “ true beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.” Somehow the crew managed to survive the thunderstorm and with the help of the compass, they found the island where the Abyss is located.

Negotiating with the natives of the island, Ganja continued their journey to the pit. All of a sudden a young native girl named Iruumyui tags along with the group as a guide. Delving deep into the Abyss, one of the crewmates got poisoned due to the Curse of the Abyss. Later, Ganja found the same portal in which Riko, Reg, and Nanachi entered.

TheAncientOtaku @AGrimFae Made in Abyss season 2 started, I am extremely hyped for another round of depression Made in Abyss season 2 started, I am extremely hyped for another round of depression https://t.co/ry48VJVEgd

In the present, Riko, Reg, and Nanachi are continuing their journey by traversing through the fifth layer “Sea of Corpses” to reach the sixth layer. It took an extensive amount of time to reach the sixth layer, the “Capital of the Unreturned.”

What to expect from Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 2?

Baleygr (CEO of 86 EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (Season 2) Episode 2 PV Images and Staff



Screenplay: Hideyaki Kurata

Storyboard: Masayuki Kojima

Episode Director: Yuuki Koike

Animation Director: Nobuyuki Itou Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun (Season 2) Episode 2 PV Images and StaffScreenplay: Hideyaki KurataStoryboard: Masayuki KojimaEpisode Director: Yuuki KoikeAnimation Director: Nobuyuki Itou https://t.co/rnkC0OczoG

Made in Abyss Season 2 Episode 2 is titled Capital of the Unreturned, based on the sixth layer of the Abyss, which means Ganja’s exploration will continue. Since the release of the second installment, the new character Vueko has become one of the most popular characters in the series.

It is presumed that Vueko will also receive extensive screentime in the second episode. Riko, Reg, and Nanachi have finally reached the sixth layer, but what the future holds for them is still a mystery.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far