Made in Abyss Season 2: Expected release date, cast, and more

A promotional video for Made in Abyss Season 2 has been released, along with a key visual and cast information. We also know the second season is formally titled Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun.

The returning cast includes the three main characters Riko, Reg, and Nanchi, and their VAs, Miyu Tomita, Mariya Ise, and Shiori Izawa, respectively. The production staff is also returning in full force, a great decision given Season 1’s success.

Made in Abyss Season 2 will presumably carry on the same great plot and direction Season 1 had. While S2 will seemingly focus on new characters, fans can still expect the same level of quality and depth S1 had.

Everything fans need to know about Made in Abyss Season 2

Plot summary

Made in Abyss S1 focused on Riko’s journey through the enormous and uncharted cave system known as the Abyss. The Abyss suddenly appeared years prior to the story, reigniting an age of exploration with its strange creatures and unique treasures. Those who undertake such an adventure are known as Cave Raiders.

Protagonist Riko is an orphan from the town of Ōrth located on the edge of the Abyss. Following in her mother's footsteps, Riko dreams of becoming a Cave Raider and fully exploring the Abyss. In her first adventures, Riko finds a robot named Reg who looks like a human boy.

Their meeting starts our story, as Riko and Reg both commit to Riko’s dream and enter the Abyss one last time. S1 detailed the beginning of their adventures, and Made in Abyss Season 2 seems poised to continue their journey while starting that of other characters.

Cast and crew

The key visual for Made in Abyss Season 2 (Image via Takeshobo)

While all of the S1 crew and protagonist VAs are making their return, Made in Abyss Season 2 is adding a few new faces. On the cast side, we have Misaki Kuno, Yuka Terasaki, Hiroaki Hirata, and Mitsuki Saiga, debuting as Faputa, Vueko, Wazukyan, and Belaf, respectively.

As for the crew, we have some new additions as well as shuffles from old staff. S1’s prop designer Takeshi Takakura is now design leader, and Takumi Sakura is now credited as Made in Abyss Season 2’s prop designer.

Yuka Karoda and Teru Sekiguchi are two new arrivals to the character designer and art director teams, respectively. Masayuki Kurosawa is a new editor, while Kadokawa will be joining a collaborative effort for music production.

It’s great to see Made in Abyss Season 2 bring back the old crew while also bringing in fresh perspectives. Hopefully, this results in enhancing everything that made S1 great, as opposed to too many cooks spoiling the broth in the kitchen.

Expected release date

Made in Abyss Season 2 has been slated to air sometime in 2022. While we don’t have a specific date yet, most anime tend to air roughly 6 months after their initial trailer.

Made in Abyss S1 even stuck to this timeframe, releasing its first preview in March 2017, with the series premiering in early July of that year. If the expected release date were that soon, it’s likely Made in Abyss Season 2’s trailer would’ve announced a specific date.

Given that, we can expect Made in Abyss Season 2 to come in the second half of 2022. The trailer seemed to mainly consist of shots from one single episode, hinting that animation and production are still active efforts. If true, it’s encouraging to see the team preferring to take their time rather than rush a subpar product out.

Final thoughts

Given the cast and crew announcement, it seems fans can expect Made in Abyss Season 2 to boast the same quality its premiere counterpart did. The Made in Abyss manga has also been quite successful in Japan, likely leading to a bigger budget, and therefore the new additions in staff.

While production still seems to be active, we do know the series is coming sometime in 2022. The most realistic time frame is the second half of 2022, with the season debuting sometime during the Fall 2022 season.

Fans everywhere are awaiting the return of Made in Abyss. Be sure to keep an eye out for Made in Abyss Season 2 news and the eventual official release.

