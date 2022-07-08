10 anime characters that are just like Kakashi from Naruto

If every teacher in the world was as cool as Naruto’s Kakashi, going to school would be a lot more entertaining than it is. But while we in the real world lament the fact that we will never have the chance to learn from him, the anime world celebrates the presence of many characters who are just like him.

While not carbon copies, there are several characters who have personalities, motivations, or teaching methods similar to the Copycat Ninja. To exemplify what we mean, we will now present 10 anime characters that are very similar to Kakashi from Naruto.

Gintoki and 9 other characters who are akin to Naruto’s Kakashi

1) Satoru Gojo

Gojo's power is legendary in his universe (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha, Viz Media Jujutsu Kaisen)

If you look at Kakashi and Gojo side by side for the first time, you will most likely not be able to distinguish one from the other, as they look eerily similar to one another. Their silver hair and habit of covering part of their faces, as well as their relaxed and confident disposition, make it seem like they are brothers separated at birth,

Despite having many things in common, Gojo and Kakashi are very different people. While Kakashi prides himself on teaching his students that every life is sacred, Gojo mostly only cares for those he considers strong.

And although both have confidence in their capabilities, Gojo can sometimes seem like an arrogant individual, something Kakashi was never in Naruto.

2) Shota Aizawa

Aizawa wants his students to become great Heroes (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha, Viz Media, My Hero Academia)

If teaching three young children how to be ninjas is stressful, imagine teaching an entire class of Hero prospects that have no idea how horrible the life of a Hero can be. Aizawa knows how difficult this can be, as he has been teaching many different generations of students what it means to be a real Hero.

Both characters suffered the loss of one of their best friends at a very young age, changing their outlooks on life completely. They understand that the career that they, and many children in the future, choose is filled with danger and senseless death.

That is why they want to prepare their students as best as they can, even when their methods can appear harsh to some.

3) Ozen

Ozen's methods are cruel but she knows the Abyss is crueler (Image via Akihito Tsukushi, Made in Abyss)

Knowledge can sometimes be a curse, as both Ozen and Kakashi are aware of. Ozen is one of the few people alive who can travel down to the Abyss and live to tell the tale, something that has left her scared for life on more than one occasion.

She seems to be cruel and apathetic towards most people who want to join her ranks, even acting as though those she deems weak are inferior to her.

In reality, she does this out of kindness, because she knows not everyone who goes down to the Abyss can survive, similar to how Kakashi would fail the Genin he thought would die in battle in Naruto.

4) Izumi Curtis

First and foremost, Izumi is a housewife (Image via Hiromu Arakawa, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood)

To many people, Kakashi’s students became members of his family while he was training, acting like an older brother to Naruto and the rest of Team 7. In a similar manner, Izumi assumed the role of a mother figure for the Elric Brothers after they began their Alchemy training under her instruction.

Both Kakashi and Izumi have both committed countless mistakes that they do not wish their students to suffer the consequences of, so they can sometimes be more severe than needed. However, they care deeply about their students, wishing to see them become the best version of themselves.

5) Korosensei

He may look weird now, but he used to be a normal human (Image via Yusei Matsui/Shueisha, Viz Media, Assassination Classroom)

Ninja training involves preparing children for when they inevitably have to take another's life, an assignment Korosensei would excel at. Like the Copycat Ninja, Korosensei was a product of his environment, born as a kind person that was turned into a cold killing machine by the cruel circumstances of his life.

Still, Korosensei learned little by little how to become a genuinely empathetic and caring individual, wanting each of his students to live a happy life while under his care. Even though you wouldn't know it by looking at him, Korosensei may occasionally act like a complete pervert, much like Naruto's teacher.

6) Gintoki Sakata

Gin as seen in Gaitama (Image via Hideaki Sorachi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Gintama)

Experiencing a war is something that can leave an individual scarred for life, a reality Kakashi and Gintoki are sadly completely aware of. The many friends he lost during the war still haunt him, filling him with regret every day of his life.

While he may try to conceal this behind a mask of apathy and laziness, he is actually suffering on the inside. Despite this, he is still the same caring individual he was before becoming a veteran, which would make Naruto’s Kakashi relate to him more deeply.

7) Kisuke Urahara

If Kakashi had opened a convenience store after retiring from his position as Hokage, he would be exactly like Urahara from Bleach. Urahara may not look like it at first glance, but he is one of the most powerful Shinigami in the entire series.

In a similar fashion to Kakashi, he tends to act like a laid-back careless man, though behind that attitude hides a warrior who is ready to fight at any given moment.

If Urahara ever becomes a part of Naruto’s world, he will probably become one of the best informants, as he always appears to know more than he lets on.

8) Meme Oshino

Meme as seen in the series (Image via Nishio Ishin, Monogatari)

When Araragi was bitten by a vampire, he needed someone that could help him acquaint himself with his new life and the newly discovered paranormal world. Meme was the one who took on the role of teacher for this young man.

Meme and Kakashi know that they need to get their pupils to a level where they no longer have a need for a teacher. That is why no matter how much they care for Araragi or Team 7 respectively, they still keep some distance from their students.

9) Kai Shimada

Kai is one of the best Shogi players in Japan, a sport that requires discipline and hard work to master, exactly like the ninja arts in Naruto. He normally acts like a cold and detached person, but in reality he is a very kind man who wants to see those he is training become better.

Yet, unlike Kakashi, who has been a prodigy since he was a child, Kai had to struggle to get to the point he is at right now. Regardless, Kakashi and Kai are aware of how rewarding it is to help someone overcome the obstacles that were holding them back.

10) Levi Ackerman

Levi is one of the most popular characters in the series (Image via Hajime Ishayama, Attack on Titan)

At first it may seem like Levi and Kakashi are complete opposites, with one being a laid-back, caring teacher and the other being a follower of rules and severe trainer. Despite this, when you take a deeper look at how they act in Naruto and Attack on Titan respectively, you can see they share more similarities than expected.

Kakashi, a genius ninja since he was a small child, and Levi, a prodigal fighter at a younger age than most, were both born for their current roles. Levi may not show it publicly, but his actions and efforts to protect his subordinates speak volumes about how much he values them.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far