Made in Abyss releases 3rd promo video for Season 2, reveals exact release date

Earlier today, Kadokawa revealed the third promotional video for the upcoming season of Made in Abyss. The sequel season is formally titled Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun.

The anime is based off of the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Akihito Tsukushi and published in Takeshobo’s digital publication, Web Comic Gamma. The latest trailer for the sequel season highlights the Ganja group, who are looking for the eponymous Golden City and seemingly find it isn’t what they imagined.

Made in Abyss Season 2 promo reveals official release date and more

Promo video

As mentioned above, Kadokawa released the third promotional video for Akihito Tsuhkushi’s Made in Abyss anime series earlier today.

The footage focuses on the Ganja group, who seem to be rogue soldiers wandering from place-to-place in search of the Golden City in the season’s official title. The video also revealed a July 6 release date for the upcoming season.

The opening and ending themes for the upcoming season have been revealed as well. Riko Azuna will perform the opening theme song Katachi and MYTH&ROID will be performing the ending theme song, Endless Embrace.

The anime is slated to feature a mostly returning staff as previously reported, as well as a returning cast. Some new cast members are slated to join, a majority of whom will most likely be voicing soldiers in the previously discussed Ganja group. The new additions are as follows:

Misaki Kuno as Faputa

Yuka Terasaki as Vueko

Hiroaki Hirata as Wazukyan

Mitsuki Saiga as Belaf

Hiroki Goto as Majikaja

Kana Ichinose as Maaa

Kimiko Saito as Muugi

Ryota Takeuchi as Gaburoon

Series' synopsis

Made in Abyss is set in an alternate version of Earth where a cave system known as the Abyss is the only unexplored place left on the planet. The Abyss suddenly appeared in the town of Orth one day, garnering the interest of young protagonist Riko who lives there.

The Abyss is full of strange flora and fauna not seen on the surface, as well as precious relics which are currently uncraftable by humanity. The Abyss’ mysterious origins and treasures lure those called Cave Raiders to traverse its depths, with Riko’s long-lost mother being one of them. Her dream is to become a Cave Raider like her mother was, one day.

Suddenly, however, a note from Riko’s mom is found saying that she’ll be waiting at “the bottom” of the Abyss, prompting the young orphan to begin her adventures. Along the way, she meets a robot who looks like a human boy, as well as several other creatures and companions at the start of her journey through the Abyss.

Be sure to keep up with all Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

