One Piece Chapter 1051 (leaked): Twitter reacts to Momonosuke’s adult form

Needless to say, many readers liked what they saw with Momonosuke in One Piece Chapter 1051.

Wano Country is still in the process of being rebuilt. With the fall of the Beasts Pirates, Kurozumi Orochi is no longer in power. Momonosuke finally got to address the citizens of the Flower Capital, alongside his loyal retainers. Oden's son can now rest easy with the success of the Onigashima Raid.

After several months of anticipation, his adult form has officially been revealed in One Piece Chapter 1051. Eiichiro Oda decided to save this emotional moment for his big speech. Momonosuke didn't have a chance to revert to his regular human form until now.

One Piece Chapter 1051 (leaked): Twitter users seem to love Momonosuke's new form

New small spoiler :



- After Momonosuke becomes the shogun, the narrator tells us that in the future, he will be known throughout the world as the best shogun for Wano country ever. New small spoiler :- After Momonosuke becomes the shogun, the narrator tells us that in the future, he will be known throughout the world as the best shogun for Wano country ever. #ONEPIECEspoilers #ONEPIECE1051 New small spoiler :- After Momonosuke becomes the shogun, the narrator tells us that in the future, he will be known throughout the world as the best shogun for Wano country ever.

Naturally, Yamato asking to join the Straw Hats is a big takeaway from One Piece Chapter 1051. However, Momonosuke's adult form still got readers excited on social media.

Here is what people are saying

MOMONOSUKE ONE PIECE 1051:MOMONOSUKE ONE PIECE 1051:MOMONOSUKE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Momonosuke no longer has a topknot with a shaven head. Instead, he now has a full head of flowing hair. Momonosuke is also muscular and well built, just like his father before him. Predictably, some readers now consider his character design to be a massive upgrade.

The One Piece series is known for its really goofy looking characters. Of course, Momonosuke breaks tradition with his new look. As stated in the above tweet, he more closely resembles a Basilisk character. The art style is more serious in tone, which is rather fitting.

Deicide talks One Piece ☠️ @DeicideOP @CeezGal13 Oda often plays with silhouettes like they are a mystery, but then reveals them and it’s no big twist, he just keeps them hidden to keep us invested. Like Momonosuke’s adult form. It could have been revealed way back, but it was kept hidden to enhance his speech with the reveal. @CeezGal13 Oda often plays with silhouettes like they are a mystery, but then reveals them and it’s no big twist, he just keeps them hidden to keep us invested. Like Momonosuke’s adult form. It could have been revealed way back, but it was kept hidden to enhance his speech with the reveal.

Some readers also noted how Oda waited for the right moment to reveal Momonosuke's adult form. Back when Shinobu aged him up, Oden's son had yet to prove himself worthy of the Kozuki name. At the end of the Onigashima Raid, he managed to save the floating island.

One Piece Chapter 1051 is the culmination of Momonosuke's character's growth. By delivering his speech in his adult form, readers get to see just how mature he is, despite his young age.

Unsurprisingly, good character design is great for popularity

Suddenly Momo is a fantastically written character One Piece fanbase is hilarious, people will do total 180s on what they think of a character based on a design changeSuddenly Momo is a fantastically written character One Piece fanbase is hilarious, people will do total 180s on what they think of a character based on a design change 😂💀Suddenly Momo is a fantastically written character 🗿

Several readers loved Momonosuke's latest design in One Piece Chapter 1051. He is certainly more admirable now than he was back then. However, some readers took issue with these newfound opinions.

Joe of Three Skull Theories believes that Momonosuke's sudden popularity is superficial. Despite his physical changes, Oden's son likely had the same personality traits which made him unlikable in the past. This includes his lustful perversion, along with his cowardly tendencies.

Ima.robot @BoySnake277 @Jabulkheir @TypicalJAnt What does design have to do with writing? That is so weird to me... Even more in One Piece, where every arc Oda introduces a lot of weird looking characters. Bon Clay, Senior Pink, even Buggy they are all top tier characters without badass design... @Jabulkheir @TypicalJAnt What does design have to do with writing? That is so weird to me... Even more in One Piece, where every arc Oda introduces a lot of weird looking characters. Bon Clay, Senior Pink, even Buggy they are all top tier characters without badass design...

Of course, not every reader shares this opinion about One Piece Chapter 1051. Character designs aren't necessarily the biggest reason why somebody is popular. For example, Senor Pink looks completely ridiculous, yet fans love him for his tragic backstory.

Momo before wano was meh. Momo in wano and especially act 3 was great



But yeah, people are superficial like that @TypicalJAnt He's fantastically written. Basically the vivi of the new world, but with a longer story, and a weaker starting point that makes where he is today standout even moreMomo before wano was meh. Momo in wano and especially act 3 was greatBut yeah, people are superficial like that @TypicalJAnt He's fantastically written. Basically the vivi of the new world, but with a longer story, and a weaker starting point that makes where he is today standout even moreMomo before wano was meh. Momo in wano and especially act 3 was greatBut yeah, people are superficial like that

Either way, Momonosuke has definitely been through a long journey by One Piece Chapter 1051. His new character design will certainly make him more popular, but he also went through some major developments.

He truly wants to follow in Oden's footsteps and bring peace to Wano Country. Now that Orochi is no longer a threat, Momonosuke can do just that.

