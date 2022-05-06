Made in Abyss Season 2's second trailer features new characters, theme songs, and more

Made in Abyss season 2 debuted its second trailer video this week during the Golden Week celebrations in Japan. The trailer features characters from the first season, as well as yet-to-be-introduced characters from the upcoming season.

Made in Abyss season 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated anime sequels of the year. The series’ first season was critically acclaimed for an engaging storyline, as well as captivating visuals of flora and fauna in the Abyss.

Made in Abyss season 2 will hopefully continue demonstrating these positives, as well as giving fans new things to get excited about. Follow along as this article breaks down all currently known information about Made in Abyss season 2, including the most recent announcement.

Made in Abyss Season 2’s new trailer introduces new characters, announces opening/ending themes

Made in Abyss Season 2: Latest trailer and info

As aforementioned, Japan’s Golden Week festivities saw a special treat for anime fans with the release of Made in Abyss season 2’s second trailer.

Featured new characters in this latest trailer are Majikaja, Maaa, Muugi, and Gaburoon. These characters will be voiced by Hiroki Goto, Kana Ichinose, Kimiko Saito, and Ryota Takeuchi, respectively.

Also confirmed to be returning with this latest information are the characters of Meinya, Prushka, and Bondrewd, voiced by Natsuko Hara, Inori Minase, and Toshiyuki Morikawa, respectively.

The latest trailer also featured the new season’s opening theme playing throughout it, entitled “Katachi” by Riko Azuna. The trailer also announced the ending theme as “Endless Embrace” by MYTH&ROID.

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews You all ain't ready for Made in Abyss Season 2 You all ain't ready for Made in Abyss Season 2 https://t.co/73B2rVoEwl

Previously announced returning characters and cast include:

Riko, played by Miyu Tomita

Reg, played by Mariya Ise

Nanachi, played by Shiori Izawa

Faputa, played by Misaki Kuno

Vueko, played by Yuka Terasaki

Wazukyan, played by Hiroaki Hirata

Belaf, played by Mitsuki Saiga

Previously announced staff to return include:

Masayuki Kojima: Director

Hitoshi Haga: Assistant Director

Hideyukia Karata: Series Composition, Scripts

Kazuchika Kise: Character Design

Miyao Yamashita: Color Key Artist

Tsunetaka Ema: Director of Photography

Yo Yamada: Sound Director

Toru Noguchi: Sound Effects

Kevin Penkin: Music

Hiromitsu Iijima: Music Producer

Music Production: Irma la Douce

Animation Production: Kinema Citrus

Additionally, Yuka Kuroda will join Kise as the second character designer. Takeshi Takakura, the first season’s prop designer, is now the design leader for the new season, with Takumi Sakura as the new prop designer.

Teru Sekiguchi joins Osamu Masuyama as the second art director. Masayuki Kurosawa is editing, and finally, Kadokawa is set to collaborate on music production.

Made in Abyss' plot summary

Baleygr (CEO of 86--EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 Made in Abyss Season 2 PV just dropped and I am hyped beyond compare

My most anticipated coming into this summer season

I remember watching the original series weekly when it first premiered and I was amazed at the beauteous wonder and dark themes infringed upon Made in Abyss Season 2 PV just dropped and I am hyped beyond compareMy most anticipated coming into this summer seasonI remember watching the original series weekly when it first premiered and I was amazed at the beauteous wonder and dark themes infringed upon https://t.co/z2FvVvtLOX

Made in Abyss season 2 is slated to premiere in July, 2022 as the highly-anticipated sequel to the smash-hit, which was the anime’s first season. The adventures of Riko and her friends, as they journey through the Abyss, will likely continue to be the series’ focal point in the upcoming season.

Made in Abyss follows Riko, an orphaned girl living in the town of Orth at the Belchero Orphanage, and at the center of the town is the Abyss. The Abyss is a giant, deep hole which delves into the earth’s core, containing artifacts and treasures of times and civilizations long past, for Cave Raiders to attempt to find and bring back.

Riko’s mother, Lyza, was one such Cave Raider, and a legendary one at that, before she took her “last descent” into the Abyss, currently presumed dead. With her goal in life being to follow in her mother’s footsteps, she begins diving into the Abyss herself, eventually meeting a robotic boy named Reg in the higher levels.

Some time after the meeting, discoveries pertaining to Lyza are found, such as her notes and discoveries, as well as a badge of honor called a White Whistle. One message, presumably for Riko, states that she’s waiting at the bottom of the Abyss. Thus begins Riko and Reg’s journey into the Abyss to hopefully find and reunite with her long-lost mother, Lyza.

Be sure to keep up with all Made in Abyss season 2 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

