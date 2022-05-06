Made in Abyss Season 2's second trailer features new characters, theme songs, and more

Made in Abyss season 2 debuted its second trailer video this week during the Golden Week celebrations in Japan. The trailer features characters from the first season, as well as yet-to-be-introduced characters from the upcoming season.
Made in Abyss season 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated anime sequels of the year. The series’ first season was critically acclaimed for an engaging storyline, as well as captivating visuals of flora and fauna in the Abyss.
Made in Abyss season 2 will hopefully continue demonstrating these positives, as well as giving fans new things to get excited about. Follow along as this article breaks down all currently known information about Made in Abyss season 2, including the most recent announcement.
Made in Abyss Season 2’s new trailer introduces new characters, announces opening/ending themes
Made in Abyss Season 2: Latest trailer and info
As aforementioned, Japan’s Golden Week festivities saw a special treat for anime fans with the release of Made in Abyss season 2’s second trailer.
Featured new characters in this latest trailer are Majikaja, Maaa, Muugi, and Gaburoon. These characters will be voiced by Hiroki Goto, Kana Ichinose, Kimiko Saito, and Ryota Takeuchi, respectively.
Also confirmed to be returning with this latest information are the characters of Meinya, Prushka, and Bondrewd, voiced by Natsuko Hara, Inori Minase, and Toshiyuki Morikawa, respectively.
The latest trailer also featured the new season’s opening theme playing throughout it, entitled “Katachi” by Riko Azuna. The trailer also announced the ending theme as “Endless Embrace” by MYTH&ROID.
Previously announced returning characters and cast include:
- Riko, played by Miyu Tomita
- Reg, played by Mariya Ise
- Nanachi, played by Shiori Izawa
- Faputa, played by Misaki Kuno
- Vueko, played by Yuka Terasaki
- Wazukyan, played by Hiroaki Hirata
- Belaf, played by Mitsuki Saiga
Previously announced staff to return include:
- Masayuki Kojima: Director
- Hitoshi Haga: Assistant Director
- Hideyukia Karata: Series Composition, Scripts
- Kazuchika Kise: Character Design
- Miyao Yamashita: Color Key Artist
- Tsunetaka Ema: Director of Photography
- Yo Yamada: Sound Director
- Toru Noguchi: Sound Effects
- Kevin Penkin: Music
- Hiromitsu Iijima: Music Producer
- Music Production: Irma la Douce
- Animation Production: Kinema Citrus
Additionally, Yuka Kuroda will join Kise as the second character designer. Takeshi Takakura, the first season’s prop designer, is now the design leader for the new season, with Takumi Sakura as the new prop designer.
Teru Sekiguchi joins Osamu Masuyama as the second art director. Masayuki Kurosawa is editing, and finally, Kadokawa is set to collaborate on music production.
Made in Abyss' plot summary
Made in Abyss season 2 is slated to premiere in July, 2022 as the highly-anticipated sequel to the smash-hit, which was the anime’s first season. The adventures of Riko and her friends, as they journey through the Abyss, will likely continue to be the series’ focal point in the upcoming season.
Made in Abyss follows Riko, an orphaned girl living in the town of Orth at the Belchero Orphanage, and at the center of the town is the Abyss. The Abyss is a giant, deep hole which delves into the earth’s core, containing artifacts and treasures of times and civilizations long past, for Cave Raiders to attempt to find and bring back.
Riko’s mother, Lyza, was one such Cave Raider, and a legendary one at that, before she took her “last descent” into the Abyss, currently presumed dead. With her goal in life being to follow in her mother’s footsteps, she begins diving into the Abyss herself, eventually meeting a robotic boy named Reg in the higher levels.
Some time after the meeting, discoveries pertaining to Lyza are found, such as her notes and discoveries, as well as a badge of honor called a White Whistle. One message, presumably for Riko, states that she’s waiting at the bottom of the Abyss. Thus begins Riko and Reg’s journey into the Abyss to hopefully find and reunite with her long-lost mother, Lyza.
Be sure to keep up with all Made in Abyss season 2 news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.