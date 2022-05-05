What to expect in One Piece Episode 1016

One Piece Episode 1016 is finally set to release this weekend, and with it comes the continuation of the highly-anticipated Roof Piece section of the Onigashima Raid. Manga fans have enjoyed the quality of this section of the story for quite some time now, and anime-only viewers will experience it for themselves.

The series released Episode 1015 roughly two weeks ago, widely regarded as one of, if not the best, episodes yet in the series. One Piece Episode 1016 will hopefully continue with the same level of quality as the fight between the Worst Generation and the Yonk truly kicks off.

One Piece Episode 1016 will likely continue epic

confrontation between past and present generations

Release date, time, and where to watch

This weekend will see the release of the highly-anticipated One Piece Episode 1016. It will finally air in Japan on Sunday morning, which will be Saturday night for most international viewers.

The episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll immediately and come to Funimation a few hours after airing.

The episode will release on the following dates and times for various time zones:

Pacific Time: 6 pm PDT (April 16)

Eastern Time: 9 pm PDT (April 16)

Indian time: 6.30 pm IST (April 16)

British Time: 2 am BST (April 17)

European Time: 3 AM CEST (April 17)

Philippine Time: 9 AM PHT (April 17)

Japanese Standard Time: 10 am JST (April 17)

Australia Time: 10.30 am ACST (April 17)

WARNING: ONE PIECE EPISODE 1016 SPOILERS BELOW

What to expect

3ab8RenO @OmerAAlmahdi twitter.com/Geo_AW3/status… Geo @Geo_AW Have you mentally recovered from one piece episode 1015? Have you mentally recovered from one piece episode 1015? https://t.co/Zg8ME6xqP8 No, am waiting for episode 1016 to bring back to the normal pace of onepiece No, am waiting for episode 1016 to bring back to the normal pace of onepiece 🚶🚶🚶 twitter.com/Geo_AW3/status…

One Piece Episode 1016 will most likely cover a majority, if not all, of Chapter 1001. It will most likely see the fight between the present Yonko and Worst Generation members continue, and in spectacular fashion no less.

The chapter primarily focuses on the two group's fight and will likely comprise a majority, if not all, of the upcoming episode. Nearly every Worst Generation member present is given a chance to shine, with the three captains, in particular, stealing the show at various points.

While the upcoming episode may not be as emotionally rewarding as its predecessor, it'll undoubtedly have viewers just as engaged differently. The two parties will finally begin their fight in its full splendor, hopefully spending the entire episode animating their struggle.

However, the anime may choose not to adapt the entire episode and add anime-only scenes instead. The episode preview hasn't indicated this yet with the scenes shown, but it's entirely possible this could happen.

The extra scenes would most likely focus on Yamato and Momonosuke but could also focus on the Live Floor. These would be the two most likely options if this were to occur, with expansion on Sanji's issues being a third option.

A final potentiality for what One Piece Episode 1016 could cover outside of Chapter 1001 would be bouncing ahead to future chapters. It's somewhat unorthodox, but the One Piece anime has done this in previous episodes, especially during the Wano arc.

In summation

One Piece Episode 1016 looks to build off what many call the best episode in series history. The best way to do this would be to fully adapt Chapter 1001 throughout the episode, showcasing only the Skull Dome Rooftop fight as it begins to unfold.

Roof Piece kicks the Onigashima Raid into overdrive, with the chapters following this section of the Raid being spectacular. The same level of excitement that is palpable in the manga will hopefully translate well into the anime adaptation.

Readers must be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for One Piece episode 1016? Of course! Not really 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer