Same-day release for One Piece Chapter 1044 and Episode 1015 ruined by Toei Animation server hack

Unfortunately for fans, the perfection of One Piece Chapter 1044 and Episode 1015’s same-day release has been ruined. As recently reported, Toei Animation servers were hacked by an unknown third party in early March, affecting the production of many shows such as One Piece.

As a result, the highly anticipated One Piece Episode 1015 has been indefinitely delayed. Likewise, the highly anticipated Chapter 1044 will be released on the day Episode 1015 should have come out.

The two highly-anticipated One Piece releases would’ve been set to officially release on the same day. This would’ve made for an incredibly momentous occasion for fans, yet the Toei Animation server hack has ruined what could’ve been a perfect day for many.

As aforementioned, the highly anticipated One Piece Episode 1015 and Chapter 1044 were officially set to release on the same day. The stars would’ve aligned for two of the most anticipated releases in franchise history to become available simultaneously.

However, a recent Toei Animation server hack has resulted in the indefinite delay of the One Piece anime. This was incredibly disheartening news for both anime and manga fans, as the former had seen 1015 be built up while the latter knew exactly what to expect.

To remain spoiler-free for fans of either adaptation, this article will not go into story detail for why these two issues are incredibly significant. However, the two deal with fascinating and engaging developments, which would grab the attention of even the most aloof fans.

Reddit user u/Mad-Oka recently posted on the r/OnePiece subreddit, pointing out how the two could’ve released on the same day. They noted that it would’ve been one of the rare occasions where both anime and manga fans can get excited over release dates.

They also opined that Toei Animation had their best staff set to work on One Piece Episode 1015, which is very true. Beloved director Megumi Ishitani was set to direct, as were some of Toei’s best animators and directors, details of which are covered in a previous report.

Reddit fans who have engaged with u/Mad-Oka’s post seem to share a similar sentiment. Many joked about how they should get involved in cybersecurity, while others lamented the anime’s absence.

Even more pointed out that the anime may be able to adapt at a quicker pace thanks to the break, which may be a blessing in disguise.

In summation

Regardless of how fans react to u/Mad-Oka’s post, everyone seems disappointed in the misfire of One Piece Chapter 1044 and Episode 1015’s shared release date. It would have likely marked one of the franchise’s most important days in its history, if not the most important.

One Piece Episode 1015 was set to adapt chapter 1000, one of the most celebrated issues in the manga’s history. One Piece Chapter 1044, meanwhile, was set to build on one of the series’ biggest reveals ever. These two momentous events could’ve made a big splash by releasing together, though that has now been ruined.

One Piece Chapter 1044 will officially release this Sunday, March 27. Episode 1015, meanwhile, is indefinitely delayed, with no inkling of an available date.

Readers must ensure to keep up with all Chapter 1044 and Episode 1015 news as more information for both becomes available.

