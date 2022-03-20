Made in Abyss: Season 2 finally confirms its release for the year 2022

Made in Abyss is one of the most iconic anime released in the fall of 2017. It has been widely appreciated for its breathtaking visuals and adventurous storyline.

With its massive success in the following year, the anime will get its next installment after a long hiatus. Here's everything we know about the second season of Made in Abyss.

Everything about Made in Abyss release and where it can be streamed

Expected Release Date & Streaming Platforms

Production company Studio Kinema Citrus has confirmed. However, the exact date remains a mystery. There has also been no word on the number of episodes it will consist of. As per specualtion, the anime is still under production. It might get released in the fall of 2022 or maybe before.

Made in Abyss’s Season 1 streamed on Spectrum on Demand, Amazon Prime Video, Adult Swim, DIRECTV, and even on Netflix. The release platforms for the anime are still unclear by the production company.

Where did Made in Abyss leave viewers?

The anime's first season ran from July 7 to September 29, 2017, with 13 episodes adapted from 3 volumes of the manga. The finale of the season was a one-hour-long special.

After two years, two compilation movies with the title Made in Abyss: Journey's Dawn and Made in Abyss: Wandering Twilight were released consecutively in January 2019.

JP Anime @jpanimemanga_jp

"Made in Abyss Season 2: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun" (Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou) - (Studio Kinema Citrus)



The 2nd season of the anime series is scheduled for 2022!



youtu.be/1VOMg_zx_9U



more info: ~Subtitled PV~"Made in Abyss Season 2: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun" (Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou) - (Studio Kinema Citrus)The 2nd season of the anime series is scheduled for 2022!more info: miabyss.com ~Subtitled PV~"Made in Abyss Season 2: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun" (Retsujitsu no Ougonkyou) - (Studio Kinema Citrus) The 2nd season of the anime series is scheduled for 2022!📺youtu.be/1VOMg_zx_9Umore info: miabyss.com https://t.co/IcGmc5CiyK

Fans claimed that these movies were just a compilation of Season 1 and were entirely redundant. However, one is left with the choice to watch the entire season or the two films one after the other.

Later, in 2020 a third movie, a sequel to the previous two films, was released with Dawn of the Deep. This movie took on from Volume 4, Chapter 26, where the previous films and the first season concluded their end.

With nothing additional in the following movies to watch, fans have been eagerly waiting for Season 2 of Made in Abyss. Surprisingly, on May 5, 2021, the second season was announced to premiere in 2022 with The Golden City of the Scorching Sun. This season will pick up after the events of the movie Dawn of the Deep.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar