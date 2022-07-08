Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 1 “Night Flight”

Call of the Night is the second manga written and illustrated by Kotoyama, who is known for his manga series Dagashi Kashi, which won the 41st Kodansha Manga Awards in 2017 in the "Best Shōnen Manga" category. Call of the Night received an anime adaptation produced by Liden Films.

Call of the Night premiered on July 8, 2022, and it was stated that the series would follow chapters from the original manga. Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 1 is titled “Night Flight.” This article will briefly break down Episode 1 by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 1 Highlights

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 1 - Ko Yamori can’t sleep

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 1 kicked off with the protagonist, Ko Yamori, sneaking out of his house so that he could enjoy the freedom he doesn’t get in the daytime. Witnessing the empty streets made Ko immensely excited as he never wandered around in the nighttime alone. Swaying gently on the swing set, Ko finally admitted to himself that he had insomnia.

Due to his inability to sleep, he hasn’t gone to school for a while. Although Ko’s problems are taking a heavy toll on his social life, it is evident by his happiness of being alone that he’s not bothered by anything. A girl from Ko’s class confessed her feelings towards him, but he eventually rejected the proposal by saying he didn’t understand the concept of dating.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 1 - The Mysterious Girl

Leaving the swing set, Ko continued strolling around the streets while going through a social networking app on his phone where people were talking too much about alcohol. Despite being underage, he came across a vending machine and wanted to get beer for himself. Suddenly, a strange girl appeared beside Ko, who started questioning his age.

Ko wanted to escape the girl who stopped him. The stranger assured Ko that she wouldn’t be reporting the incident to cops while taking off her hood. The girl presumed Ko couldn’t sleep, so she told him she wanted to help. However, Ko was still perplexed about who she was, why she was interested in him, and how she would help him.

The girl also figured out Ko was a reclusive individual and told him to open up a little. Both of them strolled through the city together. The girl invited Ko to her place, which caused the latter to panic internally.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 1 - Ko and the Vampire

After getting inside the room, the girl started undressing, which startled Ko. She explained that she wouldn’t do anything to him, as it would just be a boy and a girl sleeping together. After Ko drifted off, the girl unleashed her fangs and started sucking blood by biting on the former’s neck.

Ko was faking his sleep and caught the girl red-handed. The girl revealed to Ko that she is a vampire with a casual attitude, while the former was afraid of what will happen to him now. She explained that nothing would happen to him, as becoming a vampire is not easy. A human who wants to become a vampire has to fall in love with an existing vampire.

The girl further explained the bizarre and complex analogy of vampires and their offspring. With his mundane life taking over his sanity, Ko decided to become a vampire and accepted all the terms.

The girl finally revealed her name as Nazuna Nanakusa to Ko, and the latter accompanied the former on the real adventures of the night. Nazuna carried Ko in her arms and flew around the city to show the city's true beauty to the latter.

