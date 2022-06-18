10 romance anime where couples get together early

Most romance anime generally end after the characters become a couple. A chain of events leads them to grow closer and develop romantic feelings over the course of the show. By the end of the series, they realize their feelings for each other and unite after a heartwarming confession.

However, romance anime where confession is the end goal fail to give an insight into the characters' lives after they become a couple. It can often be disappointing for fans who were rooting for their favourite couple to not be able to see their heartwarming interactions.

If you want something different, there are many romance anime that explore the characters' romantic relationship once they are officially together. Fans get to cheer them on and witness them truimph in their love every time. Below we have listed 10 romance anime where the characters start dating early on in the series, allowing you plenty of time to watch them live the ups and downs of their relationship. .

Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku, Horimiya and 8 other romance anime where the characters start dating early

1) Horimiya

Horimiya (Image via CloverWorks)

Horimiya is one of the best anime focused on teenage romance. Even though the two characters, Hori and Miyamura, started dating early, the development did not feel rushed. They used to live in different worlds, but they officially became a couple in Episode 5.

Gloomy Miyamura and popular Hori rarely interacted despite being in the same class. However, they soon got to know each other once they were past their external appearances. They spent a lot of time together until Miyamura realised his feelings and confessed them to Hori, believing that the latter was asleep. Later, Hori confirmed her feelings as well, and they became a couple.

2) Tonikawa: Over The For You

E Tonikawa (Image via Studio Seven Arcs)

While there are romance series that are quick with the confession, a few are even quicker like Tonikawa. Not only do the main characters confess and get together early, they get married by the end of Episode 1. For viewers who are eager to skip the confession part and enjoy the couple's togetherness, this anime is a good choice.

On a fateful day, Nasa meets a girl named Tsukasa and falls in love with her at first sight. He asks her to go out with him. She agrees, but on the condition that he will marry her and vanish. However, when Nasa turns eighteen, Tsukasa shows up again, this time with a marriage registration form.

Although they are strangers who met just once, they get married and start living together.

3) Wotakoi: Love Is Hard For Otaku

Wotakoi (Image via Studio A-1 Pictures)

For viewers who have had enough of high school romances and are looking for a change of pace, this anime might be the best pick. This anime focuses on working adults Narumi and Nifuji, who are both Otaku.

Narumi stumbles into her childhood friend Nifuji on her first day of work at a new company, where he works as well. Later that night, they go out for drinks where she reveals that she left the previous company because her boyfriend discovered that she was a fujoshi and broke up with her.

Nifuji suggests that she date an Otaku and offers to be her boyfriend. Narumi immediately accepts, so the two become a couple by the end of Episode 1.

4) Taisho Otome Fairy Tale

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale (Image via Studio SynergySP)

This anime will be appreciated by viewers who love Tonikawa. The two characters, Tamahiko and Yuzuki, are destined to get married.

Tamahiko Shima is the second son of the wealthy Shima family. His life turns upside down when he gets into a car accident, which leaves his right arm paralyzed. He also loses his mother in the accident. His father shuts him into a villa as he is no longer worthy of handling his business empire. Tamahiko, living his life alone in the villa, is greeted by Yuzuki one day and she claims to be his future bride.

Although she was sold off by her family to pay off their debts, she warmly accepts her new life. She starts living together with Tamahiko, and the two help each other grow.

5) Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai (Image via Studio CloverWorks)

The characters Mai and Sakuta had a strange first encounter. Then, a series of entanglements force them to grow closer to each other. They realize their feelings by the end of the third episode, thus becoming a couple for the rest of the series.

Sakuta meets Mai for the first time at a library where she was wandering around dressed in a bunny girl costume. But other than Sakuta, no one else notices her. Mai calls it "Adolescence Syndrome" and becomes curious as to why he is able to see her. The two get together to unriddle this strange phenomenon and ultimately fall in love by the end of the third episode.

6) Tsuki ga Kirei

Tsuki Ga Kirei (Image via Studio Feel)

This coming-of-age anime probably has one of the most realistic themes for a romance anime. Keeping the unnecessary drama aside, this anime focuses on the ups and downs of the couple's love life. After the two characters Akane and Kotaro start dating, they have to deal with many ups and downs in their romantic relationship while trying to overcome their personal shortcomings.

Kotaro Azumi and Akane Mizuno became classmates for the first time in the third year of their junior high school. However, the two of them were too shy to talk to each other. Fortunately, they ended up in a sports club during the sports festival. After a few awkward meetings, the two of them grew closer through their conversations. One day, Kotaro was finally able to muster up the courage to ask Akane out, changing the dynamic of their relationship.

7) Love After World Domination

Love After World Domination (Image via Studio Project No. 9)

Love can happen anytime, anywhere. It can arise between two friends like in Horimiya, between two Otaku like in Wotakoi, or between two strangers like in Tonikawa. In some cases, it can happen between two rivals, like in this anime. The two rivals start dating in the very first episode and try to keep their relationship a secret from their respective organisations.

Desumi Magahara, also known as the Reaper Princess, is a member of the evil secret society Gekko which seeks world domination through destruction. Fudo Aikawa, also known as Red Gelato, is a member of a group of heroes who seek to establish world peace by fighting the evil organisation. Despite being mortal enemies, Fudo and Desumi fall in love and start dating. However, they cannot let their secret be known to anyone else.

8) Gamers!

Gamers! (Image via Studio Pine Jam)

Communication is key when it comes to successful relationships or there can be misunderstandings, like in the case of Keita Amano and Karen Tendo. Although their relationship has a rough start because of multiple misunderstandings, the two manage to jump past them and officially become a couple.

Keita Amano is a high school student who likes to play video games. He is approached by Karen Tendo who asks him to join the school's gaming club. After joining initially, he discovers that the club is focused on a gaming style that is completely different from his. So, he quits the club which leads to hilarious misunderstandings between the two main characters until Keita confesses his feelings to Karen.

9) Nisekoi: False Love

Nisekoi (Image via Studio Shaft)

Although most relationships start with love, Nisekoi presents a different case. The characters Raku and Chitoge do get together early, not because of love but because of a facade. They two started off on a rough note, the only reason they agreed to maintain the false relationship was to uphold a truce between their families. However, despite the rough start, they start to open up to each other over time until they fall in love for real.

Raku is the son of the leader of the Yakuza faction Shuei-gumi, while Chitoge is the daughter of the rival Yakuza faction. After a certain incident, they start to dislike each other. However, much to their dismay, they are forced to be in a pretend relationship to maintain peace between their families. However, they slowly begin to develop real feelings for each other.

10) Shikimori's Not Just A Cutie

Shikimori's Not Just A Cutie -(Image via Studio Doga Kobo)

This is another wholesome anime for viewers who want to skip the confession arc. The two characters, Izumi and Shikimori, are already dating before the beginning of the series. The characters' wholesome dating life makes up for the lack of a confession.

Izumi is a bit clumsy and often gets in trouble. No matter how hard he tries, unfortunate events keep finding him. Despite all the trouble, he always keeps a positive outlook on life. After dating Shikimori for a year, he has often witnessed a different side to her. Whenever he is in trouble, the cute Shikimori turns into a cool Shikimori who protects him from misfortune.

Though there are tons of romance anime with different themes and premises, one thing that is common to all romance anime is that they leave viewers with a warm and fuzzy feeling. Viewers might have different preferences, but they all love this feeling.

