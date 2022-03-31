7 most wholesome sibling relationships in Demon Slayer 

Demon Slayer is one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series, and there are plenty of characters that have been introduced in the series.

A few characters are known for having siblings in the series. Some of these siblings share a close and wholesome relationship which is heartwarming to see. But there are some sibling pairs that aren’t necessarily wholesome but tried the best they could given their circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the series, and the list is in no particular order.

Some of the most wholesome sibling relationships in Demon Slayer

1) Tanjiro and Nezuko

Tanjiro and Nezuko are the most popular siblings in the Demon Slayer series. They have been through a lot during the series and have supported each other in the toughest of times.

Nezuko assisted Tanjiro and protected him numerous times while Tanjiro swore to find a cure for Nezuko. Their interactions are extremely wholesome, especially towards the end of the series.

2) Kyojuro and Senjuro

Kyojuro was a responsible brother and helped Senjuro with things he struggled with. Despite having a father, Kyojuro spent most of his time looking after Senjuro whenever he wasn’t assigned on missions. He was extremely kind and Senjuro looked up to him and loved him. Senjuro was heartbroken when he heard about his brother’s death, and Tanjiro was there to comfort him during that difficult period.

3) Kanae and Shinobu

Kanae was the former Insect Hashira who died at the hands of Doma. She was Shinobu’s elder sister and looked after her as much as she could. The two were extremely close and Shinobu changed as a person when her sister died. The loss of her sister was quite difficult and she became quite angry towards the end of the series. However, she respected her sister and swore to avenge her life.

4) Kanae and Kanao

Kanao might not be related to Kanae by blood, but the former Hashira adopted Kanao when she was sold to another person. Since then, Kanae took care of Kanao and taught her to fight in order to join the Demon Slayer Corps.

She even helped Kanao reach a stage where she could make her own decisions. Kanao and Kanae were pretty close until Doma killed the former Insect Hashira.

5) Gyutaro and Ume

Gyutaro and Ume led a sad life and despite the terrible living conditions, they made the best out of it. Gyutaro loved his sister a lot, and being the elder sibling, he took care of her and helped her in times of trouble. He was glad that he had a sibling and was quite proud of her appearance.

However, they were soon turned into demons after encountering Doma and resorted to killing and eating humans.

6) Sanemi and Genya

Sanemi might not have treated his younger brother well, but he wanted to save him from all the hardships. Sanemi wanted his younger brother to settle down and live a comfortable life. Sanemi was forced to kill his own mother, who took the lives of five of his siblings.

Genya wasn’t aware of the situation and developed strong feelings of hatred. He labeled his only brother a murderer. But after realizing his mistake, he joined the Demon Slayer Corps in an attempt to fix the severed relationship with his brother.

The two brothers fought together to bring down one of the toughest demons in the series. While it certainly isn’t the most wholesome relationship on this list, both siblings tried their best, given their situation and circumstances.

7) Tsutako, Giyu and Sabito

Tsutako was Giyu’s sister and she loved him a lot. The night before her wedding, a demon attacked them and she helped Giyu escape from the demon at the cost of her own life. Giyu considers Tsutako and Sabito as some of the most important people in his life.

While Sabito might not be related to Giyu by blood, he certainly looked at him as one of his own. He spent years training with Giyu and the two formed a beautiful relationship filled with utmost respect and love. However, Sabito died during the Final Selection in an attempt to save Giyu from the Hand Demon.

