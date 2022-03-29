Demon Slayer: Every Hashira ranked, in the order they died 

Unlike some of the shounen anime and manga series, Demon Slayer doesn’t shy away from killing some of the main characters in the series. This is a series that is set in a world where demons are constantly lurking around and threatening the lives of human beings.

Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the series has killed some of the characters during the course of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the manga.

All the Hashiras that died in Demon Slayer

1) Kanae

Kanae Kocho died at some point before the main plot set about. Kanae was living a normal life with her family until one fateful day, Doma decided to kill her entire family. She was saved by Gyomei, the Stone Hashira, and later trained to become a member of the Demon Slayer Corps. Later, she became the Flower Hashira and also adopted a young girl and took her to the Butterfly Mansion. A few years later, she ran into Doma again, who defeated her. But he had to flee since the sun was rising. With her dying breath, Kanae described Doma's appearance to Shinobu who swore to avenge her sister’s life.

2) Rengoku

Rengoku is one of the most beloved characters in Demon Slayer. Rengoku, along with Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu were on a mission to investigate the case of missing people on a train. They later fought and defeated Enmu, who was a Lower Moon 1 demon. However, Rengoku was forced to face off against Akaza who was Upper Moon 3. The Flame Hashira carried out his duties until his death as he did not let his comrades get injured. Akaza managed to put his fist through Rengoku’s solar plexus which mortally wounded the Hashira. However, Akaza resorted to fleeing as the sun was rising fast. This death took place during the Mugen Train arc of the series.

3) Jigoro

Jigoro's death in Demon Slayer (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Jigoro was the former Thunder Hashira who trained Zenitsu and Kaigaku in Demon Slayer. However, unlike other Hashiras, he committed seppuku and was not killed by any demon. His death was his repentance after he came to know that Kaigaku had turned into a demon. Zenitsu was heart-broken to hear this and even went to confront Kaigaku. Zenitsu made quick work of him and killed Kaigaku with a form that he created for himself. While the time of the death was not mentioned, one would assume that it happened during the Hashira Training arc, since it was at that time when Kaigaku lost to Kokushibo and decided to turn into a demon.

4) Shinobu

Shinobu Kocho was absorbed by Doma in Demon Slayer (image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Shinobu Kocho was the former insect Hashira who played a big role in defeating Doma, the Upper Moon 2, during the Infinity Castle arc. Doma overwhelmed her with his power and Blood Demon Art. However, she decided to let him consume her since she had enough poison in her that would make him vulnerable. He absorbed Shinobu, and it made him vulnerable enough for Kanao and Inosuke to defeat him in the end. Despite not having the strength, Shinobu sacrificed her life in the hopes that the poison would work on Doma.

5) Muichiro

Muichiro against Kokushibo (Image via Koyoharu Gotouge)

Muichiro is arguably one of the most talented swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps. However, he died pretty young in a fight against the Upper Moon 1, Kokushibo. It took a collective effort from Muichiro, Sanemi, Genya and Gyomei to beat him. Muichiro died after sustaining major injuries. But just before he died, he was able to turn his Nichirin sword red and inflicted a wound that damaged Kokushibo a lot. This took place during the Infinity Castle arc of the series.

6) Gyomei, Mitsuri and Obanai

Gyomei, Obanai and Mitsuri moments before dying (images via Koyoharu Gotouge)

These Hashiras played a vital role in killing Muzan towards the end of the series. However, when members of the Demon Slayer Corps were celebrating Muzan’s death, their happiness was short-lived as they witnessed Gyomei, Mitsuri and Obanai die soon after. Gyomei dreamt about the children that were in his care before he joined the organization. He was in a happy place and passed away with a smile. Obanai held Mitsuri in his arms as they comforted each other moments before their deaths. Mitsuri asked Obanai to marry her if they were reborn into this world. The two passed away as they hugged each other, enjoying each other’s company moments before they died.

