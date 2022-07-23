Episode 2 of Call of the Night Season 1 created an uproar by introducing a new character, Akira Asai, in the episode's final moments. Being an apathetic and aloof individual, Ko Yamori never seemed to like the guy who would have any friend which he even agrees with. However, the third episode properly introduced Akira and also gave a flashback of her childhood with Yamori.
Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 is titled “A Lot Came Out” and the following article will briefly break down the third episode by dividing it into three narratives.
Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 Highlights
Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 - Ko Yamori does have friends
The third episode of Call of the Night Season 1 kicked off with Yamori's second night with Nazuna, revealing the rooftop conversation between them, which was earlier not shown in Episode 2. Nazuna wanted to know if Yamori had friends, which the latter denied by keeping a stoic face. Apparently, Yamori struggles with the concept of maintaining any kind of relationship.
Yamori further expressed his perception regarding friendship by saying that it would be rude for someone to call a person their friend, whom they haven’t met for ages. After meeting Akira out of the blue, Yamori realized that he indeed has friends. Therefore, it can be deduced that he didn’t put much effort into maintaining a friendship due to his aloofness.
It was Akira who took the transceiver and kept it with her hoping to have conversations with Yamori. However, like the latter, the former didn't dare to push the button. Yamori also wanted to tell Nazuna everything that had happened, but he was afraid of her reaction.
Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 - Akira meets Nazuna
After Yamori left, Nazuna became a little suspicious of his panic-stricken demeanor. Like Yamori promised, he met Akira at the same spot at the same time. The former was a little worried thinking about whether the latter had feelings for him. All of a sudden, Nazuna showed up by introducing herself as the person Yamori has a physical relationship with, which embarrassed and startled the latter.
Nazuna finally revealed her true identity as a vampire in front of Akira by biting Yamori. Later, all three of them headed to a nearby cafe. Akira was a little worried about Yamori's condition and didn’t like him offering his blood to Nazuna for no reason.
Akira wanted Yamori to rejoin the school as it would be beneficial for him, and also, on the other hand, she would be glad to have a friend at school. Nazuna questioned Akira interrogatively about why she didn’t call Yamori or try to reach him in all these years. After asking these few questions, Nazuna left the place.
Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 - Friends don’t kiss friends
Following Nazuna, Yamori also left the place as he was worried that she would get angry with him, and his intuition proved to be right. The former was infuriated with the latter and flew away without stating the reason behind her outrage. Yamori tried to find Nazuna throughout the city, but soon he got exhausted and sat down on a bridge.
Looking at his transceiver, Yamori called Nazuna and tried to figure out what was bothering her that much. Nazuna appeared in front of Yamori and broke the silence by saying she was displeased with him because he didn’t deny Akira by saying he won’t come to school.
Yamori made Nazuna understand that he can’t tell Akira that he wants to become a vampire. The former was bleeding down his chin, which worried the latter a little; however, this time instead of drinking the former’s blood, the latter kissed him. Nazuna left by saying she would meet Yamori again by calling him her friend.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.