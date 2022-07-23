Episode 2 of Call of the Night Season 1 created an uproar by introducing a new character, Akira Asai, in the episode's final moments. Being an apathetic and aloof individual, Ko Yamori never seemed to like the guy who would have any friend which he even agrees with. However, the third episode properly introduced Akira and also gave a flashback of her childhood with Yamori.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 is titled “A Lot Came Out” and the following article will briefly break down the third episode by dividing it into three narratives.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 Highlights

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 - Ko Yamori does have friends

The third episode of Call of the Night Season 1 kicked off with Yamori's second night with Nazuna, revealing the rooftop conversation between them, which was earlier not shown in Episode 2. Nazuna wanted to know if Yamori had friends, which the latter denied by keeping a stoic face. Apparently, Yamori struggles with the concept of maintaining any kind of relationship.

⛏ ㄥㄩ丨丂 爪卂ㄒ卄丨丂 ⛏ @SeaBreezeNerd Call of the Night - Episode 3 Thoughts:



This episode was great, it starts off with Ko and Nazuna having a conversation on the roof. Ko wanted to know when someone is considered a friend before he talks about the girl he encountered last episode. #CalloftheNight Call of the Night - Episode 3 Thoughts:This episode was great, it starts off with Ko and Nazuna having a conversation on the roof. Ko wanted to know when someone is considered a friend before he talks about the girl he encountered last episode. #Anime 🌕 Call of the Night - Episode 3 Thoughts:This episode was great, it starts off with Ko and Nazuna having a conversation on the roof. Ko wanted to know when someone is considered a friend before he talks about the girl he encountered last episode. #Anime #CalloftheNight https://t.co/nH2jz2Qyd5

Yamori further expressed his perception regarding friendship by saying that it would be rude for someone to call a person their friend, whom they haven’t met for ages. After meeting Akira out of the blue, Yamori realized that he indeed has friends. Therefore, it can be deduced that he didn’t put much effort into maintaining a friendship due to his aloofness.

It was Akira who took the transceiver and kept it with her hoping to have conversations with Yamori. However, like the latter, the former didn't dare to push the button. Yamori also wanted to tell Nazuna everything that had happened, but he was afraid of her reaction.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 - Akira meets Nazuna

Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} @Gadyuka86F #よふかしのうた #yofukashinouta



Call of the Night episode 3



We are talking about the best anime for me, each episode manages to give more and more and even the appearance of Akira brought different interactions.

Always beautiful atmospheres and crazy OST Call of the Night episode 3We are talking about the best anime for me, each episode manages to give more and more and even the appearance of Akira brought different interactions.Always beautiful atmospheres and crazy OST #よふかしのうた #yofukashinoutaCall of the Night episode 3We are talking about the best anime for me, each episode manages to give more and more and even the appearance of Akira brought different interactions.Always beautiful atmospheres and crazy OST https://t.co/D4Ikc6GQaD

After Yamori left, Nazuna became a little suspicious of his panic-stricken demeanor. Like Yamori promised, he met Akira at the same spot at the same time. The former was a little worried thinking about whether the latter had feelings for him. All of a sudden, Nazuna showed up by introducing herself as the person Yamori has a physical relationship with, which embarrassed and startled the latter.

AnimeGrils @AnimeGrils #callofthenight Call of the Night episode 3 was all about "friends," and I loved every second of it. How people become friends, what it means to be a friend, friendships fizzling out, and how long friendships last without contacting each other. #yofukashinouta Call of the Night episode 3 was all about "friends," and I loved every second of it. How people become friends, what it means to be a friend, friendships fizzling out, and how long friendships last without contacting each other. #yofukashinouta #callofthenight https://t.co/8q5OCESXgL

Nazuna finally revealed her true identity as a vampire in front of Akira by biting Yamori. Later, all three of them headed to a nearby cafe. Akira was a little worried about Yamori's condition and didn’t like him offering his blood to Nazuna for no reason.

Akira wanted Yamori to rejoin the school as it would be beneficial for him, and also, on the other hand, she would be glad to have a friend at school. Nazuna questioned Akira interrogatively about why she didn’t call Yamori or try to reach him in all these years. After asking these few questions, Nazuna left the place.

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 - Friends don’t kiss friends

Red-Shadow @RedShadow4649

↓↓↓↓↓↓

dailymotion.com/video/x8cm94i 「よふかしのうた」第3夜 | いっぱい出たね / Yofukashi no Uta (Call of the Night) Episode 3 | It came out a lot [English sub]↓↓↓↓↓↓ 「よふかしのうた」第3夜 | いっぱい出たね / Yofukashi no Uta (Call of the Night) Episode 3 | It came out a lot [English sub]↓↓↓↓↓↓dailymotion.com/video/x8cm94i https://t.co/Idhon1oy1H

Following Nazuna, Yamori also left the place as he was worried that she would get angry with him, and his intuition proved to be right. The former was infuriated with the latter and flew away without stating the reason behind her outrage. Yamori tried to find Nazuna throughout the city, but soon he got exhausted and sat down on a bridge.

Jaïs @Jaiss___ Call of the Night

Troisième nuit : t'en as

Saison 1 • Épisode 3 VOSTFR

22:55

#Anime Call of the NightTroisième nuit : t'en asSaison 1 • Épisode 3 VOSTFR22:55 #Anime DigitalNetwork #CalloftheNight 🎉 Call of the NightTroisième nuit : t'en as Saison 1 • Épisode 3 VOSTFR🎬 22:55#Anime #AnimeDigitalNetwork #CalloftheNight https://t.co/vozuOZ4Xl6

Looking at his transceiver, Yamori called Nazuna and tried to figure out what was bothering her that much. Nazuna appeared in front of Yamori and broke the silence by saying she was displeased with him because he didn’t deny Akira by saying he won’t come to school.

Yamori made Nazuna understand that he can’t tell Akira that he wants to become a vampire. The former was bleeding down his chin, which worried the latter a little; however, this time instead of drinking the former’s blood, the latter kissed him. Nazuna left by saying she would meet Yamori again by calling him her friend.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far