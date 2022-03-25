5 anime characters voiced by Akira Ishida, the Genshin Impact VA of Ayato

The new Genshin Impact update will introduce Kamisato Ayato, who already has fans mesmerized by his boba and voice. The game's developers have always been praised for recruiting great VAs for their characters, and they have done it again with Ayato.

Kamisato Ayato's Japanese voice actor is none other than Akira Ishida, a well-known figure in this industry.

Fans can recognize his voice from some of his earlier work in multiple famous shows like Naruto and Demon Slayer.

Genshin Impact: Five anime characters voiced by Akira Ishida, including Gaara

5) Guy Crimson - That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

Guy Crimson is an interesting character (Image via TenSura)

Residing in the Ice continent, Guy Crimson is the oldest of the Primordials and the first seat of the Octagram. Having been summoned to the world as Arch Demon, Guy Crimson later awakened as a True Demon Lord.

Genshin Impact's VA Akira Ishida has done a great job portraying Guy's prideful and relaxed personality. He considers himself the strongest and doesn't care much about others, but he will try to get closer if someone interests him.

4) Gaara - Naruto & Boruto

Gaara at different ages (Images via Naruto)

Genshin Impact's VA Akira Ishida has had the opportunity to work on one of the most influential animes of the decade, Naruto. Gaara is undeniably one of Ishida's most memorable roles in the voice-acting industry.

Gaara was also ranked fourth in the official character popularity poll and has always been in the top ten in terms of popularity.

He was a character who appeared as an antagonist before going through character development and switching sides. Genshin Impact's VA Akira Ishida did a great job showcasing his voice-acting skills as Gaara has converted from a raging adolescent to a responsible adult in the ongoing Boruto series.

3) Zeref Dragneel - Faity Tail

Zeref Dragneel is an immortal who cannot age (Image via Fairy Tail)

Akira Ishida has worked on many characters who started as antagonists with a great presence in the world. Zeref Dragneel is another character from Fairy Tail superbly brought to life by him.

Zeref is Natu Dragneel's elder brother who is centuries old but has not aged a day because of Ankhselam's Black Magic curse. It has made Zeref an immortal who cannot age.

Additionally, this will destroy everything around Zeref whenever he tries to enjoy nature or cherishes the value of life surrounding him.

Fans can watch how Akira Ishida has successfully delivered Zeref's love for nature, hatred towards the curse, and his suicidal nature to have lived for so long.

2) Akaza - Demon Slayer

Akaza is a fan-favorite antagonist (Image via Demon Slayer)

Genshin Impact VA Akira Ishida has also voiced Akaza from Demon Slayer. Making his first appearance in the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie, he is one of the fan-favorite antagonists.

Akaza holds the position of an Upper-Rank Three in the Twelve Kizuki formed by Muzan.

Akaza is shown as a hot-headed person with a straightforward personality. His only source of entertainment is fighting strong opponents such as the Hashiras. He even acknowledges Rengoku's strength, extending an invitation to the Flame Hashira to become a demon.

1) Katsaru Kotarou - Gintama

Katasru Kotarou (Image via Gintama)

Katsura Kotarou is the only character on this list with some similarities to Genshin Impact's Kamisato Ayato. For a long time, the community has imagined Kamisato Ayato to have the appearance of an excellent male swordsman with long hair and a serene prince-like personality.

Katsura Kotarou is Gintama's former comrade from the Joi war. He is extremely good with swords but prefers to use grenades. Katsura is very smart and sensible when faced with predicaments but other times tends to act around like a complete idiot in anime and manga.

Undoubtedly, the work put in by Akira Ishida on Katsura in Gintama will have helped him a lot to adjust his voice to portray Ayato's personality in Genshin Impact.

