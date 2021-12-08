Genshin Impact leaks reveal Ayato’s voice actors for all languages

Kamisato Ayato is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. Over the past few months, there have been several leaks regarding the character, his weapon and element type, and his probable release date.

However, the most recent leaks regarding Ayato have been about his voice actors, who play a significant role in enhancing the likeability of Genshin Impact characters.

Characters like Zhongli, Raiden Shogun, and Hu Tao have some of the best actors. Therefore, the expectations for Ayato are above the roof.

Ayato’s English, Japanese, and Chinese voice actors leaked as per credible Genshin Impact rumors

Ayato in Genshin Impact is the brother of one of the most popular characters, Kamisato Ayaka. He is supposedly a hydro claymore user and is expected to be really powerful. Hydro is essentially a support element in Genshin Impact, so it will be interesting to see how it works for Ayato.

Expectations regarding Ayato as a meta-character are definitely sky-high. Thus, the only thing that needs to be right for him to become an absolute fan favorite is his voice acting.

hourly ayato @ayatohour ayato's cn va is zhao lu! he has the same va as artem from tears of themis!! ayato's cn va is zhao lu! he has the same va as artem from tears of themis!! https://t.co/Poe3l65Cj2

According to credible leaks, the English voice actor for Ayato in Genshin Impact is Chris Hackney. He has been part of some top-rated games like Code Vein, Scarlet Nexus, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Shin Megami Tensei V.

The leaks also provided information on the Chinese voice actor for Ayato. It seems that Zhao Lu, the same person who has voiced Artem from Tears of Themis, will be taking over the helm for Ayato in Genshin Impact.

Finally, the Japanese voice actor for Ayato has been rumored to be Akira Ishida. He is pretty well-known within the fanbase as he has been part of popular shows like Yu Yu Hakusho, InuYasha, Demon Slayer, and Mob Psycho.

Akira Ishida has been part of the industry for a long time now. He is a highly prominent figure and continues to be one of the best when it comes to his field and his job.

hourly ayato @ayatohour AYATO VOICE REVEAL EVERYONE AYATO VOICE REVEAL EVERYONE https://t.co/jg803VZjcw

Thus, it looks like there are some massive names when it comes to the voice actor department in the case of Ayato. However, players need to wait for quite some time before getting their hands on the character.

This is because if the rumors are true, then all banners till 2.4 are booked by other characters. Therefore, the chances of Ayato appearing in any banner is not before 2.5.

Hopefully, in the next few months, fans will be able to obtain some concrete information on the looks and design of the character, along with other details.

Edited by Ravi Iyer