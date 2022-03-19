Demon Slayer voice actor Akira Ishida's casting for Genshin Impact's Ayato has Twitter going beserk

Genshin Impact and anime fans alike are thrilled to learn that one of the newest characters in the series is being voiced by Akira Ishida. Ayato, the latest character, will be released in a few days, as the character will make its debut on March 30, 2022.

Fans took to multiple social media platforms to express their excitement regarding the news. The voice actor has played some impressive roles such as Gaara from Naruto, Doppio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Zeref from Fairy Tail, and Katsura from Gintama to name a few.

Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

Genshin Impact fans express their excitement on Twitter as Akira Ishida is cast as the voice actor for Ayato

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Akira Ishida being cast as the Japanese voice actor for Ayato in Genshin Impact. Many feel that his voice is perfect for the character.

Picking the right person to voice a character can be a bit of a task, and fans believe that miHoYo has done a great job with the casting.

ً @chielumi akira ishida you did him so well akira ishida you did him so well

Lia @__oikawx twitter.com/ayatohour/stat… Kamisato Ayato 🧋 11 DAYS @ayatohour AKIRA ISHIDA AS AYATO IS EVERYTHING AKIRA ISHIDA AS AYATO IS EVERYTHING https://t.co/P1nQyDbEWu i can't get over this. akira ishida's voice fits perfectly with ayato, mihoyo please let me have this man, i like him so much i can't get over this. akira ishida's voice fits perfectly with ayato, mihoyo please let me have this man, i like him so much 😭 twitter.com/ayatohour/stat…

I BE A HOBI LOVE BOT⁷💜 @hoseokthisdicc OH WAIT AYATOS VA IS AKIRA ISHIDA??? OMFG OH WAIT AYATOS VA IS AKIRA ISHIDA??? OMFG

One of the fans also pointed out an interesting fact about Ayato's voice actors. The English voice actor for the character is Chris Hackney who also voiced Athrun Zala from Gundam SEED. Athrun's Japanese voice actor was Akira Ishida and now the two will be joining again to voice another character in Genshin Impact.

Natalie @thalassatides OKAY DUDE BUT CHRIS HACKNEY IS VOICING AYATO, WHOSE JP VA IS AKIRA ISHIDA, WHO ALSO VOICED ATHRUN ZALA FROM GUNDAM SEED, WHO IS ALSO VOICED BY CHRIS HACKNEY OKAY DUDE BUT CHRIS HACKNEY IS VOICING AYATO, WHOSE JP VA IS AKIRA ISHIDA, WHO ALSO VOICED ATHRUN ZALA FROM GUNDAM SEED, WHO IS ALSO VOICED BY CHRIS HACKNEY

Another fan believes that Akira Ishida's range as a voice actor is extremely good. He has voiced characters that are smug and some that are quite composed as well. Ishida has voiced an impressive set of characters, and it is no surprise that he is receiving a sea of positive reactions.

ローレル @roreru_desu @merrytoons oh yeah i love akira ishida lol his range is so good, from smug characters to composed ones i think he would make a rly good B! @merrytoons oh yeah i love akira ishida lol his range is so good, from smug characters to composed ones i think he would make a rly good B!🎉

Some fans took this opportunity to joke about not having enough money while playing the game since they wanted to purchase Ayato only because of the voice actor.

minty 💫 Caratland @mintyhoneyy RIP MY WALLET.....AKIRA ISHIDA AS AYATO? IM CRY RIP MY WALLET.....AKIRA ISHIDA AS AYATO? IM CRY

One fan in particular expressed how they are not really interested in the character and chances are that they don't want to buy it. However, it seems that the fan is interested purely because of the voice actor.

zz @guttebi i dont want ayato.. but akira ishida.. i dont want ayato.. but akira ishida..

Some fans of Genshin Impact took their time to appreciate Ishida since he was trending on Twitter, and they believed that he deserved it.

❄ 𝐹𝑙𝑦 𝑌𝑢𝑧𝑢 ⛸ @TsukiHeKaiwa AKIRA ISHIDA IS TRENDING AS HE SHOULD. AKIRA ISHIDA IS TRENDING AS HE SHOULD.

Fans cannot wait for the character to be released, and the trailer seems to have done a great job in catching everyone's attention. It'll be interesting to see how the playerbase reacts when Ayato is released in Genshin Impact.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Siddharth Satish