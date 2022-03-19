Demon Slayer voice actor Akira Ishida's casting for Genshin Impact's Ayato has Twitter going beserk

Genshin Impact and anime fans alike are thrilled to learn that one of the newest characters in the series is being voiced by Akira Ishida. Ayato, the latest character, will be released in a few days, as the character will make its debut on March 30, 2022.
Fans took to multiple social media platforms to express their excitement regarding the news. The voice actor has played some impressive roles such as Gaara from Naruto, Doppio from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures, Zeref from Fairy Tail, and Katsura from Gintama to name a few.
Let’s take a look at how the fans reacted to the news on Twitter.
Genshin Impact fans express their excitement on Twitter as Akira Ishida is cast as the voice actor for Ayato
Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over Akira Ishida being cast as the Japanese voice actor for Ayato in Genshin Impact. Many feel that his voice is perfect for the character.
Picking the right person to voice a character can be a bit of a task, and fans believe that miHoYo has done a great job with the casting.
One of the fans also pointed out an interesting fact about Ayato's voice actors. The English voice actor for the character is Chris Hackney who also voiced Athrun Zala from Gundam SEED. Athrun's Japanese voice actor was Akira Ishida and now the two will be joining again to voice another character in Genshin Impact.
Another fan believes that Akira Ishida's range as a voice actor is extremely good. He has voiced characters that are smug and some that are quite composed as well. Ishida has voiced an impressive set of characters, and it is no surprise that he is receiving a sea of positive reactions.
Some fans took this opportunity to joke about not having enough money while playing the game since they wanted to purchase Ayato only because of the voice actor.
One fan in particular expressed how they are not really interested in the character and chances are that they don't want to buy it. However, it seems that the fan is interested purely because of the voice actor.
Some fans of Genshin Impact took their time to appreciate Ishida since he was trending on Twitter, and they believed that he deserved it.
Fans cannot wait for the character to be released, and the trailer seems to have done a great job in catching everyone's attention. It'll be interesting to see how the playerbase reacts when Ayato is released in Genshin Impact.
SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!