Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 release date, what to expect, and more

Episode 2 of Call of the Night Season 1 showed how Ko Yamori is getting acquainted with his newfound vampire friend, Nazuna Nanakusa. Ko didn’t turn into a vampire himself after being bitten by Nazuna because the process of becoming a vampire works differently in the world of Call of the Night. The only way to become a vampire for a human is to fall in love with one.

Ko was frightened at first and had a hard time processing all this, but later, he decided that he would do anything to become a vampire. On their first night out, Ko only learned about vampires and the transformation process. However, things got heated up on the second night out when Ko noticed Nazuna’s surprisingly peculiar personality traits.

When will Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 be released?

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 will be released on Friday, July 22, 2022, at 12:55 am JST. The series is currently unavailable on popular streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime. Even the massive anime catalog of Crunchyroll does not include Call of the Night.

However, fans can relax as the series is available on HiDive exclusively with a paid subscription. HiDive is currently offering two membership plans, 4.99$ a month or 47.99$ a year. The membership also offers a 14-days free trial.

Fans in the Asian region can catch the latest episodes of Call of the Night Season 1 on Muse Asia's YouTube channel. The release time of the episode is listed below, along with the different time zones:

Pacific time: 10:00 am PDT

Central time: 12:00 pm CDT

Eastern time: 1:00 pm EDT

British time: 6:00 pm BST

Indian time: 10:30 pm IST

European time: 7:00 pm CEST

Australian time: 2:30 am ACDT

Philippines time: 01:00 am PHT

Japanese time: 12:55 am JST

Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 2 recap

Looks like Kou has just casually simplified what's Call of the Night's plot for us viewers.



Anime: Call of the Night Looks like Kou has just casually simplified what's Call of the Night's plot for us viewers.Anime: Call of the Night https://t.co/n0a7IwmNvi

Ko loved to wander around the streets at midnight, but the second night was all about him being a little obsessive towards Nazuna. Ko searched the entire streets and even went to places where he hoped he could find Nazuna, but all his efforts went in vain. However, Nazuna finally appeared out of nowhere and casually responded that she was looking for other guys for blood.

⛏ ㄥㄩ丨丂 爪卂ㄒ卄丨丂 ⛏ @SeaBreezeNerd Call of the Night - Episode 2 Thoughts:



This episode was great, it starts off with Ko once again sneaking out into the night to be with Nazuna. #CalloftheNight Call of the Night - Episode 2 Thoughts:This episode was great, it starts off with Ko once again sneaking out into the night to be with Nazuna. #Anime 🌕 Call of the Night - Episode 2 Thoughts:This episode was great, it starts off with Ko once again sneaking out into the night to be with Nazuna. #Anime #CalloftheNight https://t.co/BSE17VzAGO

Ko became a little disheartened by Nazuna because the latter explained that after a vampire sucks blood from a person, both the individuals enter into a kind of relationship. Ko openly confronted Nazuna about how he didn’t like the idea of her finding other guys to drink blood from. However, Nazuna finally broke the silence by admitting that she was also looking for Ko.

Halo🦋 @yo_its_halo this scene was so fucking nice man



(spoilers for episode 2 of Call of the Night) this scene was so fucking nice man(spoilers for episode 2 of Call of the Night) https://t.co/sjPP82i5TL

Later, Ko wanted a medium to communicate with Nazuna, so he bought two transceivers. Ko also carried an extra from his childhood and even explained the story behind it to Nazuna, making the latter roll on the floor laughing. Ko confronted Nazuna that he would like to befriend her, so the former started addressing the latter with “chan” honorific instead of “san.”

What to expect from Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3?

A recent preview trailer for Call of the Night Season 1 Episode 3 revealed the title to be “You spilled a lot.” The preview also introduced a new character named Akira Asai, whom fans saw at the end of the second episode. Yumiri Hanamori, who has voiced Nadeshiko Kagamihara (Laid-Back Camp: The Movie) and Ai Hayasaka (Kaguya-Sama: Love is War) will play the role of Akira Asai.

Quelques images de l'épisode 3 de Call of the Night avec la première apparition de Akira Asai dans l'anime !

Apparently, Ko Yamori’s night is not over yet, as seen in the preview trailer. Akira asked Ko if she could see him tomorrow at the same time. This puts Ko in a tight spot regarding what the reaction of Akira would be if she finds out that her classmate is hanging out with a vampire.

