Kaguya-Sama: Love is War rumored to be getting a movie

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War became immensely popular after its premiere in January 2019. Soon, the series became one of the most popular rom-com animes due to its unique storyline, fascinating characters, and animation. The second season also garnered a lot of praise.

However, the third season of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is regarded as the best thus far as it covers the Dual Confession Culture Festival Arc, the most awaited arc in the storyline.

After the conclusion of season 3, fans are eager to know about the release of the anime’s fourth installment. However, in a piece of unexpected yet thrilling news, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War might be getting its own movie.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War sequel movie is reportedly under production

The news was unexpected, as the Kaguya Sama: Love is War “Ultra Love” panel at Anime Expo 2022 revealed nothing regarding a sequel. Even in the “Kaguya Day” project, the entire cast and crew just looked back on the events of the third season. Out of the blue, news started erupting, stating that Kaguya Sama: Love is War will receive a sequel movie instead of season 4.

According to Kadokawa’s New Type magazine published on July 8, 2022, Friday, the movie adaptation will be titled Kaguya-Sama: Love is War "The First Kiss Never Ends." However, neither the creator Aka Akasaka nor A-1 Pictures have officially confirmed the news.

Some fans speculated that this is the surprise revealed in the finale, where the official Twitter account posted a visual saying “Kaguya wants to tell you,” and “New anime production decision.”

Here is a syopsis of Kaguya Sama: Love is War from its official website:

"Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, have too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another!"

It further expands on their relationship, speculating:

"'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of the Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!? The love pattern of the two will start to move greatly!?

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War "The First Kiss Never Ends"

Looking at the title, the movie will likely cover the "The First Kiss Never Ends" arc from the original manga chapters, which comes just after the “Dual Confession Culture Festival” arc.

So, instead of season 4 comprised of 12-13 episodes, fans will get to see a movie that will cover chapters 142-151 from the manga.

Note: This article is based on speculation. Thus, readers should take the information with a pinch of salt.

