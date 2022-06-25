Kaguya Sama: Love Is War announces a new project in the works

The third season of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War drew to a close with a one-hour special that was aired on Friday. On the very same day, a tweet by the official Twitter account announced that the series is currently working on a new animation project.

While it did not reveal more about the project, the announcement has fans excited, especially given that the conclusion of the third season leaves scope for another season in the future. If that is not the case, fans can also expect a spinoff to be in the works.

Kaguya Sama: Love Is War teases a new anime series

The tweet mentioned that the series would be announcing the details of a new production decision that they have taken. That being said, not much is known yet about the format of the series, apart from the fact that Airi Suzuki and Masayuki Suzuki will be performing the opening and the ending of the upcoming season as well.

For further announcements, fans can keep an eye out for on Kaguya Sama: Love Is War's Twitter page, as well as their official website.

Given how well Kaguya Sama: Love Is War has performed, it isn’t surprising that the team has decided to continue the series.

Following the season finale, an announcement for Kaguya Day was also made. Running for 24 hours, the day will look back at the entire show with some of the cast and crew members who worked on it. The page also mentioned the schedule for some of the events involving audience participation.

Kaguya Sama: Love Is War plot

Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya are a part of the student body council at the esteemed Shuuchin High School. After being transferred there for his academic potential, Miyuki was appointed President of the council for being the top student in the nation. He was to lead alongside Kaguya Shinomiya, the Vice President of the council and one of the most talented students in the school.

The two eventually develop feelings for each other, but neither are willing to admit it, owing to their pride. The series revolves around the duo desperately trying to get the other person to admit their feelings first. In this battlefield of love, who will emerge victorious with their honor and pride at stake? Only time will tell.

