Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 - Final day of the Cultural Festival

As the Dual Confession arc of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is finally reaching its conclusion, fans eagerly await the epic confession of Shuichin Academy’s best couple. Both Kaguya and Miyuki have made up their minds to unveil their feelings for each other, but they haven’t found the perfect moment.
The narratives of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 are "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 4," "Tsubame Koyasu Wants to Say No," and "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 5." This article will briefly summarize all three narratives of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11.
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 highlights
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 4"
A phantom thief, claiming to be Arsène had stolen all the heart-shaped balloons under the nose of Chika Fujiwara, and the latter didn't want to sit this one out. Seeing Miyuki being a part of the balloon group, Kaguya wanted to get balloon art made by him, but Maki Shijo appeared out of nowhere and offered to craft a balloon for Kaguya, which she respectfully declined.
Even though Kaguya stated that she didn’t want to play her mind games anymore, she still tried to manipulate Miyuki into making a heart-shaped balloon. But, to her surprise, Miyuki was already a step ahead as he figured out that Kaguya skipped the price list where it was mentioned that a heart-shaped balloon could only be traded with another heart-shaped object.
At first, Kaguya tried to trade the heart-shaped key chain that she got from Koyasu, but she thought it over and gave Miyuki money instead.
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 "Tsubame Koyasu Wants to Say No"
Ishigami still doesn’t know that he accidentally confessed to Koyasu by offering her the giant heart-shaped cookie, which the entire Shuichin Academy is aware of. When Koyasu ran away from Ishigami, the latter started sulking over the thought that the former was avoiding him. After explaining her situation to Kaguya, Koyasu needed the former's viewpoints and a solution.
Kaguya thought that the person Koyasu was talking about couldn't be Ishigami as she was aware of his cowardice. Making a public confession to Kaguya and Ishigami was a much harder task. Kaguya thought this could rival Ishigami, and she started making Koyasu uncomfortable by stating the consequences if Koyasu accepted the proposal.
Later, Kaguya came to know that it was Ishigami who Koyasu was talking about from the beginning. Kaguya didn’t want Ishigami’s heart to break as it would ruin her confession with Miyuki, so she started making Koyasu think about the good side.
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 "Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Make Her Confess, Part 5”
Miyuki finally asked Kaguya to be his date for the Cultural Festival, which shocked the latter to her core, as this was everything she had been waiting for all this time. Despite her wish coming true, Kaguya didn’t back off from continuing her mind games, but it had no effect on Miyuki, as the latter didn’t deny the fact that they would be the talk of the town after this.
Both of them start their adventure with the fortune teller to know their future. Yume Atenbo was the head of the occult research club, and she made both Miyuki and Kaguya uncomfortable with embarrassing questions. Yume started to do a reading regarding their love compatibility and even made a prediction about the day that would change their lives.
After exiting the Occult club, Miyuki and Kaguya continued their adventure, and there were surprisingly no obstacles in their path. However, Miyuki finally told Kaguya that he would be leaving Shuichin to pursue a higher degree abroad.