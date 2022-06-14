Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 release date, what to expect, and more

As Kaguya-Sama: Love is War has already entered the Dual Confession arc, both Miyuki and Kaguya are nowhere far from declaring their love. Although the students of Shuichin Academy have already given the eccentric president and vice president the title of the perfect couple, after their relationship blossoms, everyone is going to witness the new version of them.

So far, Miyuki and Kaguya have made up their minds to stop their psychological warfare and profess their innate feelings for each other. This is why the Cultural Festival has become the most important part of the series, which will finally pave the way for the relationship between Kaguya and Miyuki. The release of episode 11 is around the corner and fans are eager to know what comes next in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War.

When will Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 be released?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 will be released on June 17, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of the broadcast is mentioned below with reference to different time zones:

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

Recap of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10

Kyle @hi_its_me_kyle So i just finished watching season 3 episode 10 of kaguya sama nothing much to say here its as good as ever So i just finished watching season 3 episode 10 of kaguya sama nothing much to say here its as good as ever https://t.co/lE0o0O9nA1

In episode 10 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Kaguya and Maki took the courage to enter the Horror House individually, but the horrifying story forced them to stick together until the end. They were even shoved inside the locker with the 3D headphones intact, which gave them the worst nightmare of their life.

Ishigami was the one who introduced the idea of 3D headphones, and Kozue Makihara initiated the plan. Kozue is a friend of Chika Fujiwara, which is why everyone assumed she possessed similar characteristics to the latter. However, her sadistic side was unveiled when she tortured Miko Iino to record her screams for the 3D headphones project.

MʀKʏᴏ @MrsLazyKyoko #kaguyasama #Kaguyasamaloveiswarultraromantic The whole haunted house segment was pure gold, like i knew Kaguya & Maki gonna be hilarious duo when i first saw them interacting and the scene where Miko gets violated during test recordings was frigging wild 🤣🤣🤣 #かぐや様 The whole haunted house segment was pure gold, like i knew Kaguya & Maki gonna be hilarious duo when i first saw them interacting and the scene where Miko gets violated during test recordings was frigging wild 🤣🤣🤣 #かぐや様 #kaguyasama #Kaguyasamaloveiswarultraromantic https://t.co/yFwhi51btC

After their time ended, Kaguya and Maki were set free from the locker, and the experience mentally scarred them both. Kashiwagi and Tsubasa, on the other hand, were caught red-handed by Miko for their lewd behavior. Later, Maki made a new rule that separated boys from girls, which made Ishigami sad, panicked, angry, and disappointed all at once.

The second narrative of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War introduced Chika’s little sister Moeha Fujiwara, Vice president of the Student Council of middle school. Moeha also happens to be Kei Shirogane’s friend, from whom she heard many things about Miyuki.

Chika was happy to give a tour of the Student Council room to Moeha, but when she heard that the latter was head over heels for Miyuki, she was petrified. Chika tried to convince Moeha that Miyuki is not that good, but Moeha didn’t want to lose her hopes. Chika even tried to embarrass Miyuki by asking him to juggle.

However, he did splendidly as a true professional and left an impression on Moeha's heart. After Chika and Miyuki vacated the room, Kaguya heard Moeha’s intentions and wanted to make her forget about Miyuki. But when Kaguya heard everything that made Miyuki special through Moeha, she instantly switched to her jovial disposition.

Aiya @AiyaSenpai Chika was trying to show his bad points but didn't work. So proud of Ishigami kinda confessing with that big cookie, wonder what's Tsubame's reply going to be

loveiswar I liked Chika's reaction to Moeha saying she has Shirogane in her sightsChika was trying to show his bad points but didn't work. So proud of Ishigami kinda confessing with that big cookie, wonder what's Tsubame's reply going to be #kaguyasama loveiswar #kaguyasama I liked Chika's reaction to Moeha saying she has Shirogane in her sights😂Chika was trying to show his bad points but didn't work. So proud of Ishigami kinda confessing with that big cookie, wonder what's Tsubame's reply going to be😍#kaguyasamaloveiswar #kaguyasama https://t.co/RBl4U5GZ1A

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’s third narrative was all about Ishigami and his gloomy adventure of the Horror House. When he thought about spending some alone time with Koyasu, Miko hit him with a brick by installing the new rule of separating boys from girls. Koyasu was aware of Ishigami’s saddened state, which is why she invited the former to her class project.

Seeing Koyasu being interested in the giant heart-shaped cookie, Ishigami won the prize by scoring perfectly and asked Koyasu to accept his gift. The entire Shuichin Academy was familiar with this gesture, which meant confessing one’s love to the person they like, whilst Ishigami’s intentions at that moment were just to impress her.

Koyasu was startled and ran away by shouting she’d need some time to think about it. Miyuki and Chika witnessed this event where the former was unaware of Ishigami’s love interest. Miyuki wanted to help Ishigami, but he put his faith in the latter and hoped for the best.

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11?

Noil⭐️ @noil_anime



Their confession is finally going on!

First, Ishigami confessed to Tsubame-sempai unconsciously at first day of school festival

It doesn't only matter to him but also to Miyuki and Kaguya. Love is system.

So President really wants him to succeed



#kaguyasama Kaguyasama s3 ep10Their confession is finally going on!First, Ishigami confessed to Tsubame-sempai unconsciously at first day of school festivalIt doesn't only matter to him but also to Miyuki and Kaguya. Love is system.So President really wants him to succeed Kaguyasama s3 ep10Their confession is finally going on!First, Ishigami confessed to Tsubame-sempai unconsciously at first day of school festival😂It doesn't only matter to him but also to Miyuki and Kaguya. Love is system.So President really wants him to succeed#kaguyasama https://t.co/iHrn4fyNqs

The narrative for Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 11 has not been unveiled yet. However, the anime has been loyal to the chapters of the original manga of Aka Akasaka, so presumably, the titles would be "Kaguya wants to shoot them down," "Miyuki Shirogane wants to be confessed," and "Tsubame Koyasu wants to turn him down."

In the final moments of episode 10 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, it was shown that Miyuki’s confession is in progress, Miko is planning a campfire event with Rei Onodera, and Ishigami is waiting for Koyasu’s answer.

