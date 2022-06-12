Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 - Kaguya’s new rival, Ishigami’s indirect confession

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’s Hoshin Cultural Festival has finally picked up the pace, and each notable character on the show is doing their job well in their respective groups where they were assigned. Everything is going great, but amidst the event, the members of the Student Council are facing problems of their own and trying their best to overcome them.

Episode 10 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War narratives are titled "Kozue Makihara Wants to Have Fun," "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Unmask," and "Miyuki Shirogane's Cultural Festival." This article will briefly summarize all three narratives of episode 10 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 - "Kozue Makihara Wants to Have Fun"

Episode 10 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War kicked off with Kaguya Shinomiya and Maki Shijo tagging along to the Horror House. Both of them pretended to be strong-willed, but eventually, the horrifying story and the setup inside made them stick together by holding each other close. The Horror House doesn’t end there, as they were given headphones for a 3D horrifying experience.

Both Maki and Kaguya were locked inside the locker with the headphones on, which instead of giving them a fun experience, ended up being traumatic. Initially, this idea was pitched by Ishigami, who was further executed into action by the sadistic Kozue Makihara, who used Miko Iino as her test subject.

Kozue recorded Miko’s screams by blindfolding the latter and inflicting fear on her. Kaguya and Maki were released from the locker by Maki after their given time ended, but when Maki tried to open Kashiwagi and Tsubasa’s locker, she was petrified by their indecent behavior. Maki refurbished the rules by separating boys from girls, which broke Ishigami’s heart.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 - "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Unmask"

Chika’s little sister Moeha Fujiwara was properly introduced to the show for the first time and seemed like a miniature version of her elder sister. Moeha told Chika that she had fallen in love with Miyuki Shirogane, and she couldn’t help it, which scared the latter to a greater extent. Chika started listing out how bad Miyuki was, but each statement of hers ended with good remarks for the latter.

Later, when Miyuki entered the Student Council room, Chika wanted the former to embarrass himself in front of Moeha, so she handed over Miyuki some beanbags to juggle, which he did effortlessly. He even escalated the difficulty level by adding a water bottle.

After Miyuki’s juggling ended, Chika was frustrated and threw a beanbag that she aimed at Miyuki, but was flying towards Moeha. Miyuki saved Moeha from getting hurt and impressed the latter. Moeha met Kaguya after Chika and Miyuki left. Somehow, Kaguya heard Moeha’s intentions toward Miyuki.

Kaguya subtly started investigating Moeha and told the latter that she was not Miyuki’s type. However, Kaguya’s hostile disposition faded away after she heard every detailed aspect of Miyuki by Moeha, and they both enjoyed their little session of talking about Miyuki.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 - "Miyuki Shirogane's Cultural Festival"

Ishigami was heavily disappointed with the sudden changes in Horror House rules, which forced him and Koyasu to enter separately. While Ishigami was lost within his own thoughts, Koyasu asked him to check out her class project. Koyasu was impressed by a giant cookie hanging down the wall, which was kept there as a prize.

To impress Koyasu, Ishigami won the cookie by scoring perfectly and asked Koyasu to accept this gift. Ishigami’s intentions were just to give the cookie as a gift, but the entire Shuichin Academy sees this as a gesture of love, where an individual gives any heart-shaped thing to the person they like to confess their feelings.

Koyasu’s face reddened, and she ran away, shouting she’d need some time to think about it. Miyuki didn’t know that Koyasu was Ishigami’s crush. He started thinking that if things don’t end well between Koyasu and Ishigami, it will jeopardize his confession to Kaguya. Later, Miyuki and Chika resorted to only one option by just watching over Ishigami and hoping for the best outcome.

