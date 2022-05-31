Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 release date, what to expect, and more

In Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, both Kaguya and Miyuki have always had feelings for each other since the beginning of the show. The only thing stopping them from confessing to each other is their pride, along with the fear of getting rejected and forsaken.

However, neither of the two has ever backed off from using their psychological tactics to subdue the other for confession.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Ultra Romantic has been going great and it’s finally reaching its conclusion. As seen in the previous episodes of season 3, Miyuki and Kaguya are determined to confess their feelings for each other without playing any mind games.

The release of episode 9 is around the corner, and fans are eager to know what comes next for the best couple of Shuichin Academy.

When will Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 episode 9 release?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 will release on June 4, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of the broadcast is mentioned below with reference to different time zones.

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

Recap of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8

In Kaguya-Sama: Love is War, Miyuki is always seen wearing a black uniform with a special Aiguillette, which has been passed down from the former presidents of Shuichin Academy.

However, this time Miyuki’s little sister, Kei wanted her brother to wear something cool for the Annual Cultural Festival. All Miyuki could find was a dress that made him look like an eyesore.

The only person who looked cooler than Miyuki was his father, who even knew how to sport a waist bag like a teenager. Papa Shirogane gave his son his watch, which is the most prized possession in his wardrobe.

Still disappointed with Miyuki’s choice of clothing, Kei took her brother shopping at her own expense, as she didn’t want to be embarrassed by him, despite his popularity.

Before the Cultural Festival began, Koyasu wanted to inspect all the goods that are going to be sold. Koyasu tagged along with Kaguya, but the only thing that piqued the interest of the latter was the heart-shaped pendant keychain.

Koyasu started explaining the story behind the pendant and how it all connected with the Hoshin Legend, which happened right where the Shuichin Academy was built.

Koyasu also explained the magical effects of the heart-shaped pendant by how her brother got the love of her life. Kaguya was bewitched by hearing the story and wanted to try her own luck. However, when she came up with multiple scenarios regarding how it will go with Miyuki, she was deeply terrified.

For the first time in her life, Kaguya openly professed her feelings for Miyuki in front of Hayasaka without any hesitation. This came as a shock to the latter as he has always seen Kaguya preserving her pride.

Before the start of the event, Ishigami was assigning people to their respective slots. Looking at Koyasu being cozy with the Squad Leader made him jealous. However, after hearing that the aloof Osaragi had been dating the Squad Leader, he was relieved and startled at the same time.

Osaragi gave all the credit to the magic of the Cultural Festival and Ishigami got excited and wanted to use this as an advantage to confess his feelings to Koyasu. He even got encouraged by Kaguya.

What to expect from Kaguya Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9’s three narratives are titled "Spring of First Year," "Kaguya's Culture Festival," and "Yu Ishigami's Culture Festival."

The next episode will take its first step in the Cultural Festival and Dual Confession arc, and fans of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War should buckle up as both the characters will confess their feelings for real.

Moreover, Ishigami took Osaragi’s magic of the Cultural Festival too seriously, and as he is pumped up, there is no stopping him from telling Koyasu how he feels.

