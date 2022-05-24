Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8: Release date, what to expect, and more

As seen in Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7, the Annual Cultural Festival has begun and all the students of Shuichin Academy are thrilled to participate in the events. The episode also introduced a lot of characters who have never been seen in the series before.
Miyuki's resolve to confess his feelings to Kaguya during the Annual Cultural Festival has raised the anticipation levels among Kaguya-Sama: Love is War fans. The release of Episode 8 is just around the corner, and fans are eager to know what's in store for Kaguya and Miyuki.
When will Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 release?
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 will release on May 28, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of the broadcast is mentioned below with reference to different time zones.
- Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT
- Central time: 11.00 AM CDT
- Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT
- British time: 05.00 PM GMT
- Indian time: 09.30 PM IST
- European time: 06.00 PM CEST
- Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT
- Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT
- Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST
Recap of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 7 dealt with the preparations for the Annual Cultural Festival of Shuchin Academy. The episode kicked off with the Cultural Festival Committee deciding on the slogan for the event. Most of the slogans were noted to be ridiculous by Miko Iino, but Ishigami showed no discontent as his crush Koyasu was happy with everything.
An anonymous request from a student to organize a Campfire during the festival was downvoted, as the neighborhood association would not allow it. Rei Onodera displayed antagonistic behaviour towards Miko initially, but, in the end, she helped her by getting signatures from everyone around Shuchin Academy.
Erika Koso and Karen Kino of the Mass Media club started doing interviews with all the other clubs and their members to find out their excitement levels and performance plans. They started with Kaguya and the interview turned out to be too dramatic because Kaguya is more than a celebrity to them and they almost worship her.
They continued on with Koyasu, who was preparing for a theatrical play about the Hoshin Legend. Erika and Karen also interviewed Miyuki, who was building a giant paper mache dragon. They tried to find out what Momo Ryuzu was up to, but she was not interested in anything at all. Lastly, Chika and her gang had to explain their idea, which got disqualified in the blink of an eye.
Chika showed a mastery over balloon modeling, so she, with the rest of her gang, was entrusted with it. However, Miyuki was also on her team and she was deeply scared. Chika was still not over teaching Miyuki how to rap, and she didn’t want to go through the same thing again, this time by helping the latter learn how to blow balloons.
Chika even told Kashiwagi to not succumb to Miyuki’s misery as it would drag her down to her worst nightmare. Miyuki didn’t want to be a burden and left for another room where Kaguya was busy with her costume design. Him popping the balloons disturbed Kaguya’s peace.
Miyuki was given a new set of balloons as he was blowing the old ones. Chika tried to teach Miyuki how to blow the new balloons, but Miyuki still didn’t manage to do it properly.
What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8?
Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 8 segments are titled, "Kei Shirogane Wants to Show Off," "About Kaguya Shinomiya, Part 2," and "Kaguya Wants to Confess." The first will be all about Miyuki’s younger sister Kei Shirogane. The second and third segments do not give away much, but Kaguya Shinomiya wanting to 'confess' is something to think about.