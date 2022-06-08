Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 release date, what to expect, and more

As Kaguya-Sama: Love is War season 3 finally enters the Dual Confession arc, fans are immensely curious about Miyuki and Kaguya’s confession. Since the beginning of the series, the peculiar couple has stood firm on not admitting how they feel about each other, and this could possibly be the biggest breakthrough in their relationship.

Earlier, it was Miyuki who lost the battle of love and wanted to finally tell Kaguya that he liked her, but later, Kaguya too felt the same. As both Miyuki and Kaguya will confess their feelings, the season is finally reaching its conclusion. This also indicates the beginning of a new chapter, where fans will witness them as a real couple.

Disclaimer: Potential spoilers ahead.

When will Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 be released?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 will be released on June 11, 2022, in Japan. Fans around the world can watch the episodes on two of the most popular anime streaming platforms, Funimation and Crunchyroll. The timing of the broadcast is mentioned below with reference to different time zones:

Pacific time: 09.00 AM PDT

Central time: 11.00 AM CDT

Eastern time: 12.00 PM EDT

British time: 05.00 PM GMT

Indian time: 09.30 PM IST

European time: 06.00 PM CEST

Australian time: 02.00 AM ACDT

Philippines time: 12.00 AM PHT

Japanese time: 01.00 AM JST

Recap of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 1 Episode 9

Episode 9 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War finally revealed how the famed eccentric couple of Shuichin Academy met for the first time by showing a flashback. This recollection of Miyuki also introduced the former president of the Shuichin Academy, who gave Miyuki a tour of the academy and exchanged his insights with him.

As a member of the Student Council, Miyuki was assigned the task of cleaning the pool with the rest of the council members. This is where Miyuki saw Kaguya for the first time when the latter jumped into the pool to help a girl who was drowning. One could say that Miyuki lost the war of love even before it started as he fell head over heels for Kaguya.

The Hoshin Cultural Festival had finally begun, and Kaguya was assigned to the Cosplay Cafe, where she dressed as a maid of the Taisho Era. Everyone was immensely impressed with the way Kaguya sported her costume, but Hayasaka terrified her by wearing her actual maid outfit.

Hayasaka also put up a small act, showcasing her jovial side, a totally opposite make-believe personality which shocked Kaguya even more. Kaguya was waiting to serve Miyuki, but she had to tend to two strange men who insulted her way of serving and asked Hayasaka to replace her.

However, Kaguya didn’t want to let them get away with this and made them try her unique tea, which was off the menu. Both the food connoisseurs were immensely impressed by Kaguya’s tea and shouted that the tea is made by heart for the person she likes, which panicked her in front of the whole crowd. She later managed to serve Miyuki and accomplished her desire.

Ishigami wanted to ask Koyasu to be his date for the Cultural Festival, but he didn’t have the courage to do so. The acclaimed crybaby Tsundere, Maki Shijo, appeared out of the blue, wanting to help Ishigami. Although Maki was trying hard to find several ways for Ishigami to accomplish his conquest, she was getting off track with her own issues in her love life.

Later, Tsubasa and Kashiwagi also joined the group and wanted to know what the fuss was all about. Kashiwagi wanted to be friends with Ishigami, but the latter sensed an unpleasant aura surrounding Kashiwagi. Maki provided a foolproof plan to Ishigami for asking out Koyasu for the Horror House, which became a huge success.

What to expect from Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10?

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 10 narratives are titled "Kozue Makihara Wants to Have Fun," "Chika Fujiwara Wants to Unmask," and "Miyuki Shirogane's Cultural Festival." Episode 10 will introduce Kozue Makihara, who is the leader of the tabletop gaming club and also the friend of Chika Fujiwara.

The second narrative's title indicates that Chika is up to something and she will not rest until she finds the culprit. As the previous episode focused on Kaguya’s Cultural Festival, the 10th episode will revolve around how Miyuki’s Cultural Festival will be.

