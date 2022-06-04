Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 - Dual Confession Arc Begins

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War's most awaited arc has begun, and fans are thrilled to see how Kaguya and Miyuki are going to confess their feelings for each other. The previous episode was all about their preparations for the Hoshin Cultural Festival.

In Episode 9, the Hoshin Cultural Festival finally kicked off, and this event is going to turn the world upside down for the Shuichin Academy’s famed couple. Episode 8 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War’s narratives are titled "Spring of First Year," "Kaguya's Culture Festival," and "Yu Ishigami's Culture Festival."

This article will briefly break down all three segments of Episode 9 of Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 Highlights

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 - "Spring of First Year"

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 started with Miyuki’s flashback when he got admission into the Shuichin Academy. Miyuki was not comfortable with other students around him back then, as the academy was full of wealthy kids, whom he felt were too arrogant. However, this was the first time where he saw Kaguya Shinomiya.

The episode also introduced the former president of the Shuichin Academy, who was nice to Miyuki. The president assigned Miyuki to clean the pool with the rest of the members of the Student Council. A girl accidentally fell into the pool and was drowning and Miyuki wanted to help, but he didn’t know how to swim.

Out of the blue, Kaguya came to rescue the girl and that’s when Miyuki fell in love with her. This moment also rewired Miyuki’s pessimistic nature, where he didn’t want to give up anymore and strongly wanted to become the President of the Student Council of Shuichin Academy.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 - "Kaguya's Culture Festival"

As every student during the Hoshin Cultural Festival has to participate in a particular group, Kaguya was assigned to the Cosplay Cafe, where she dressed as a maid of the Taisho era. All the members of Cosplay Cafe were amused by how Kaguya sported the maid dress, an accomplishment not anyone can achieve that easily.

Everything was going great for Kaguya until Hayasaka made the former horror-struck by wearing the classic maid dress of the Shinomiya Household. Hayasaka’s identity as a maid is a secret, which only Kaguya and Miyuki are aware of. Moreover, Hayasaka gave Kaguya a slight demonstration of her cheerful side, which terrified her even more.

Kaguya was waiting for Miyuki to serve him, but she had to tend to two strange food connoisseurs. Both of them didn’t like Kaguya’s service and wanted her to switch with Hayasaka, as the latter was more skilled than Kaguya in serving coffee in a proper manner.

Kaguya was agitated and wanted them to try her tea, which impressed both of them. One of them even started shouting that she made tea for a lover, which made her panic immensely. Kaguya finally served tea to Miyuki and that made her day. She wished not to encounter any more weird people, but after she saw Miyuki’s father heading towards her, she was petrified.

Kaguya-Sama: Love is War Season 3 Episode 9 - “Ishigami's Culture Festival"

As seen in the previous episode, apart from Kaguya and Miyuki, Ishigami wanted to confess his feelings to his crush as well, Koyasu Tsubame. Ishigami was frustrated by the thought of asking Koyasu to be his date for the Hoshin Cultural Festival. All of a sudden, Maki Shijo approached him and wanted to help him with this situation.

However, Maki was still not over Tsubasa and Kashiwagi’s relationship, and she started getting off track in her conversation, with a teary-eyed gloomy face. Later, Tsubasa and Kashiwagi also joined them. Kashiwagi wanted to be friends with Ishigami, but the latter sensed some eerie vibes from her.

Kashiwagi’s advice of asking out a person for a date was straightforward, which made Maki frantic. Maki relayed exactly how Ishigami was feeling about the idea, which is how she was going through thinking about Tsubasa. She gave Ishigami a plan where he could easily ask out Koyasu for the Horror House.

Maki even promised Ishigami that if he doesn’t get a date, she will go with him. After building up courage, Ishigami finally asks Koyasu to the Horror House, to which she happily accepts.

